Friends and families get together for Christmas in UAE

Devotees at Saint Mary’s Church in Dubai during the morning Christmas prayer on December 25. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Leejo Philip and Achu Oommen with family and friends celebrating Christmas at their home in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The festive spirit gripped UAE on Sunday, despite it being a working day, on account of Christmas.

After candles, carols and cakes on Christmas Eve, the day’s celebration extended from homes and restaurants to malls and parks.

Some companies celebrated Christmas at their premises, while many offices had low attendance as several employees availed of a holiday to celebrate the day with family and friends and many flew out of the country to be home for Christmas.

Roads leading to churches were jam-packed with residents attending the special masses while several restaurants and confectionaries made brisk business with Christmas feasts.

Christmas is an occasion for prayers and get-togethers for Indian expats Leejo Philip and his wife Achu Oommen.

“This year’s Christmas is extra special for us because it is the first Christmas of our son, Noah, who was born two months back,” said Leejo, an industrialist.

The couple had decked up their villa in Victory Heights for the festive season with large Christmas trees and stars several days ahead of Christmas.

Their day started off with an early morning mass with the entire family at Jebel Ali church. Leejo said his daughters, Angela and Christine, aged seven and three, were up very early to see the gifts that Santa had left for them.

“Achu had already checked their wish lists to Santa and bought all those items. They were excited to see all the gifts kept under the Christmas trees when they woke up in the morning.”

Achu said they had invited some 25 relatives and friends, who included non-Christians, for lunch. “Christmas lunch is very special for us. We prepared many special items which we don’t have regularly.”

She said she also devoted time to wish her parents back home and other relatives and friends.

Fun and laughter filled the moments as kids wearing Santa suits and adults donning red stocking caps gathered around the Christmas trees for group games after lunch.

Kenyan expat Margaret Kanau, who works as a supervisor with RTA’s marine transport section, said she missed her family back home even though she celebrated Christmas with colleagues and friends here.

“I had taken my annual leave during Christmas for the past two years. This is my first Christmas here and I miss my son, husband and parents who are back home though we had a party at home last night. We roommates cooked traditional food and invited friends. This morning I went to church and had lunch out with friends.”

Margaret had to attend her evening shift duty at Dubai Canal from 4pm to 8pm. “My presence is needed because of many visitors coming to the Canal. But I will get a day off tomorrow. I am planning to go to Miracle Garden with friends,” she said.