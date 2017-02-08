Feeling blue? There’s a happiness festival coming to Dubai

Dubai: It’s the Year of Giving, and in true Dubai panache, what else would be best but to host a free Happiness Festival for all.

Set to take place on February 17, 2017, at the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, the event will offer visitors with nine streams of content built around the concepts of Positive Emotion, Engagement, Relationships, Meaning, Accomplishment, Children’s Wellbeing and Wellbeing for Men.

The festival will run from 11am-6.30pm, and visitors are required to register in advance at thehappinesshub.me.

According to the website of the Happiness Hub, the event was created, “to focus on building a community of like-minded people, who have the common goal of being their best self as an individual, in relationships and at work.”

What can you expect from the festival?

Organisors are offering conferences, workshops and consultations as 50 facilitators, whose expertise range from the field of psychology to spirituality and employee engagement, will offer tips and tricks to help you lead a happier life.

“Our mission is to make happiness more accessible to everyone by redefining the rules when it comes to educating and sharing knowledge,” reads the company’s website.

Each session block will include a variety of 20 minute bite-size choices and introductions, so you can look forward to being spoilt with over 60 courses to choose from.

Being happy is healthier

A 2012 review of over 200 studies published in the journal Psychological Bulletin found a connection between positive psychological attributes, such as happiness, optimism and life satisfaction, and a lowered risk of cardiovascular disease.

Laura Kubzansky, professor of social and behavioural sciences at Harvard School of Public Health, found that lower blood pressure, normal body weight and healthier blood fat profiles were also associated with a better sense of well-being.