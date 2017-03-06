Expatriate, 33, wins Dh7 million raffle draw of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

Sreeraj Krishnan Kopparembil won Dh7 million.

Abu Dhabi: An Indian based in Abu Dhabi, who became a multi-millionaire on Sunday, couldn't at first believe it when he was told about winning the raffle nor could he convince his wife about it for a while.

Sreeraj Krishnan Kopparembil won Dh7 million, the biggest prize in a raffle draw of Big Ticket at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. His doubts about a possible prank call were cleared when he cross-checked his Dh500 worth ticket number 044698.

The 33-year-old shipping coordinator immediately called up his wife, Aswathi Sreeraj, but she was not convinced. “Then I sent her the screenshot of my name as the winner, appeared on big ticket’s website. Then only she believed it,” he told Gulf News on Monday.

He has been working in the UAE since 2007. Hailing from the south Indian state of Kerala, he got married two years ago and his wife joined him in Abu Dhabi eight months ago.

Kopparembil and his wife, an administrative assistant at a private firm, do not have any immediate plans for the future.

“Obviously we are very happy. However, it does not make any immediate changes in our life. We will continue working here. We will think about investing the money later,” he said.