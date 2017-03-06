Expatriate, 33, wins Dh7 million raffle draw of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Expatriate, 33, wins Dh7 million raffle draw of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

Luck favoured him after buying Big Ticket raffles for two years

Image Credit: Supplied
Sreeraj Krishnan Kopparembil won Dh7 million.
 

Abu Dhabi: An Indian based in Abu Dhabi, who became a multi-millionaire on Sunday, couldn't at first believe it when he was told about winning the raffle nor could he convince his wife about it for a while.

Sreeraj Krishnan Kopparembil won Dh7 million, the biggest prize in a raffle draw of Big Ticket at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. His doubts about a possible prank call were cleared when he cross-checked his Dh500 worth ticket number 044698.

The 33-year-old shipping coordinator immediately called up his wife, Aswathi Sreeraj, but she was not convinced. “Then I sent her the screenshot of my name as the winner, appeared on big ticket’s website. Then only she believed it,” he told Gulf News on Monday.

He has been working in the UAE since 2007. Hailing from the south Indian state of Kerala, he got married two years ago and his wife joined him in Abu Dhabi eight months ago.

Kopparembil and his wife, an administrative assistant at a private firm, do not have any immediate plans for the future.

“Obviously we are very happy. However, it does not make any immediate changes in our life. We will continue working here. We will think about investing the money later,” he said.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

International Women’s Day in the UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash