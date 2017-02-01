Etisalat offers benefits to users affected by Friday glitch
Abu Dhabi: In an attempt to compensate mobile phone subscribers affected by the disruption in service last Friday, etisalat is offering 1GB of mobile data and 120 local free minutes to them.
Etisalat mobile customers who experienced service disruption can avail the free offer by dialing *103#.
The offer will be accessible from this Friday to next Wednesday.
Customers can access the benefits of free data and minutes on the day of subscription.
In addition, etisalat will open free access to more than 60 premium channels to eLife TV customers this Friday and Saturday.
Mobile phone users subscribed to Etisalat faced connectivity issues for about 90 minutes on Friday afternoon. Users reported being unable to make calls to other Etisalat mobile phones, and said they were also not receiving calls since approximately 1.30pm.
On Saturday, etisalat apologised for the technical glitch and said it would “provide suitable benefits” to “impacted customers.”