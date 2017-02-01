Etisalat offers benefits to users affected by Friday glitch

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Etisalat offers benefits to users affected by Friday glitch

1GB of mobile data, 120 local free minutes, free access to premium TV channels among benefits

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: In an attempt to compensate mobile phone subscribers affected by the disruption in service last Friday, etisalat is offering 1GB of mobile data and 120 local free minutes to them.

Etisalat mobile customers who experienced service disruption can avail the free offer by dialing *103#.

The offer will be accessible from this Friday to next Wednesday.

Customers can access the benefits of free data and minutes on the day of subscription.

In addition, etisalat will open free access to more than 60 premium channels to eLife TV customers this Friday and Saturday.

Mobile phone users subscribed to Etisalat faced connectivity issues for about 90 minutes on Friday afternoon. Users reported being unable to make calls to other Etisalat mobile phones, and said they were also not receiving calls since approximately 1.30pm.

On Saturday, etisalat apologised for the technical glitch and said it would “provide suitable benefits” to “impacted customers.”

More from Society

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

British Council opens new premises in Abu Dhabi
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah