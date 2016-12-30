Emirati nears end of cross-UAE walk

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emirati nears end of cross-UAE walk

Jalal Bin Thaneya aims to raise awareness on people with special needs

  • Jala bin Thaneya reached Dubai and continues his journey to walk rest of the Emirates all the way to Fujairah’Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Jala bin Thaneya reached Dubai and continues his journey to walk rest of the Emirates all the way to Fujairah’Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Jala bin Thaneya reached Dubai and continues his journey to walk rest of the Emirates all the way to Fujairah’Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Despite suffering a series of setbacks, Jalal Bin Thaneya hopes to complete his gruelling walk across all seven emirates in Fujairah on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Emirati started out on December 20 from Al Ghweifat, near the UAE-Saudi border, to raise awareness about people with special needs.

The original plan was to complete the journey in seven days — and clinch a Guinness World Record in doing so — but problems with logistics and food forced him to slow down.

“But Guinness World Records haven’t disqualified me yet. They told me ‘you keep going’. Anyway, it’s about raising awareness on people with special needs and I’m determined to finish my walk,” Bin Thaneya told Gulf News by phone on Friday afternoon, by when he had reached near Rashidiya metro station in Dubai.

He said he expected to be in Umm Al Quwain by Saturday morning and in Fujairah by Sunday.

“I’m anxious to finish this. You start to break down towards the end, physically and mentally.”

By Friday afternoon, Bin Thaneya said he had covered roughly 600km on foot, alternating between walking, jogging and running. His initial one-vehicle escort that was carrying food and clothes encountered problems on the road, leaving him low on food. Bin Thaneya also found himself traversing through roadworks and construction sites, making the trek more “painful”.

“I’m going to have to cut back on rest and sleep and take more caffeine — but that makes you feel sick … I’ll probably be along the highway, under the skies, when the New Year comes in. The stars will be a good show and at least I’ll be doing what I like,” he said.

Bin Thaneya is no stranger to extreme feats. He had pushed himself to the limit also in the past to draw attention to issues facing children with special needs. The UAE national had earlier said that children with special needs should be included in regular schools as much as possible and have more specialist care centres as well.

To raise awareness, he has walked 2,000km from Abu Dhabi to Makkah, covered all seven emirates on foot (in 18 days), climbed the stairs of 100 Dubai skyscrapers and walked the desolate Empty Quarter.

But his latest feat has been his hardest.

Bin Thaneya said he is blistered, low on morale, exhausted, sunburnt, hungry — and frustrated at motorists who “drive dangerously near you, don’t give you way, and look down upon you”.

He aims to cover roughly 75km a day in order to make it to Fujairah by Sunday, finishing the last 250km stretch or so.

“When I see the sea on the corniche there, that’s it, I’ll finally be done,” he said.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Fujairah
follow this tag on MGNFujairah
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Fujairah
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

27 tonnes of waste from New Year’s Eve
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler