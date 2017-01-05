Emirati government employee dies in head-on collision
Dubai: An Emirati government employee died in a horrific head-on collision on Wednesday morning after an Asian woman reportedly drove against traffic on a two-lane road, Dubai Police have said.
Serviceman Mourad Ali Al Beloushi, who was in a pickup trailer of the Armed Forces, died on the spot and the Pakistani male driver with him suffered moderate injuries, said Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Traffic Police.
The Asian woman suffered minor injuries, he added.
The accident was caused when the Asian woman drove against traffic on the two-lane road, which forced the driver of the pickup trailer to swerve off the road. However, the woman’s vehicle crashed into the trailer, he said.
The crash on Al Qudra road in the direction of Abu Dhabi occurred at 12.09am during heavy fog, Al Mazroui confirmed.
Investigations are still ongoing.