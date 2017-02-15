Emirates Wildlife Society announces strategy for conservation and sustainability goals

Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Wildlife Society in association with WWF (EWS-WWF) announced its new strategy, ‘Give2UAE’, to support the UAE vision for the ‘Year of Giving’ and contribute to the nation’s conservation and sustainability goals.

EWS-WWF is working with more than 140 public and private organisations in the UAE and Gulf region to conserve biodiversity and tackle climate change through education, awareness, policy and science-based conservation initiatives.

“At EWS-WWF, we believe that collaboration between government, private organisations and civil society is at the very heart of creating a more sustainable future for all generations,” said Laila Abdul Latif, EWS-WWF Deputy Director General.

The environment-based partnership initiatives are lined up under the three main pillars of the ‘Year of Giving’: Corporate Social Responsibility, Volunteering, and Serving the Nation.

For the first pillar, the Corporate Membership Programme reaches out to companies to demonstrate their corporate commitment to sustainability goals.

Volunteers also have the opportunity to sign up to the ‘Citizen Scientists’ Programme to participate in ocean fieldwork or environmental research.

The plan hopes to serve the nation through educational opportunities and enriching the natural environment.

“With our Give2UAE plan, we’re enabling the public and private sectors to further integrate corporate social responsibility across their business streams through a range of engaging opportunities to facilitate volunteering programmes, connecting participants to nature, and serving their nation to create a lasting legacy for the prosperity and betterment of the UAE and its people,” said Abdul Latif.

Partners of the ‘Give2UAE’ plan will also have the opportunity to support the Environment Endowment Fund to conserve the country’s local heritage. In coordination with Mohammad Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, private sector partners would be eligible for a ‘Dubai Endowment Sign’ that offers privileges of the Government of Dubai as per the directives of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The programme is in alignment with the UAE national agenda to promote a thriving ‘Green Economy’.

Alison Xiao is an intern at Gulf News.