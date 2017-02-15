Emirates Wildlife Society announces strategy for conservation and sustainability goals

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emirates Wildlife Society announces strategy for conservation and sustainability goals

‘Give2UAE’ promotes partnerships with environment-based programmes in ‘Year of Giving’

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Wildlife Society in association with WWF (EWS-WWF) announced its new strategy, ‘Give2UAE’, to support the UAE vision for the ‘Year of Giving’ and contribute to the nation’s conservation and sustainability goals.

EWS-WWF is working with more than 140 public and private organisations in the UAE and Gulf region to conserve biodiversity and tackle climate change through education, awareness, policy and science-based conservation initiatives.

“At EWS-WWF, we believe that collaboration between government, private organisations and civil society is at the very heart of creating a more sustainable future for all generations,” said Laila Abdul Latif, EWS-WWF Deputy Director General.

The environment-based partnership initiatives are lined up under the three main pillars of the ‘Year of Giving’: Corporate Social Responsibility, Volunteering, and Serving the Nation.

For the first pillar, the Corporate Membership Programme reaches out to companies to demonstrate their corporate commitment to sustainability goals.

Volunteers also have the opportunity to sign up to the ‘Citizen Scientists’ Programme to participate in ocean fieldwork or environmental research.

The plan hopes to serve the nation through educational opportunities and enriching the natural environment.

“With our Give2UAE plan, we’re enabling the public and private sectors to further integrate corporate social responsibility across their business streams through a range of engaging opportunities to facilitate volunteering programmes, connecting participants to nature, and serving their nation to create a lasting legacy for the prosperity and betterment of the UAE and its people,” said Abdul Latif.

Partners of the ‘Give2UAE’ plan will also have the opportunity to support the Environment Endowment Fund to conserve the country’s local heritage. In coordination with Mohammad Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, private sector partners would be eligible for a ‘Dubai Endowment Sign’ that offers privileges of the Government of Dubai as per the directives of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The programme is in alignment with the UAE national agenda to promote a thriving ‘Green Economy’.

Alison Xiao is an intern at Gulf News.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Sharjah Book Authority to hire 30 Emiratis
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her