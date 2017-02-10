Emirates official carrier for World Government Summit

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emirates official carrier for World Government Summit

Airline is chosen as the summit’s strategic partner for the fifth year in a row

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The World Government Summit (WGS) 2017 has announced the appointment of Emirates Airline as its strategic partner for the fifth year in a row. Emirates will be the official carrier for the delegations of the summit that convenes under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’ from Sunday to February 14 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

Shaikh Majid Al Mualla, divisional senior vice-president of Commercial Operations Centre at Emirates Airline, said: “Emirates’ partnership with the World Government Summit is a prime example of effective cooperation between the public and private sectors. We are proud to support the inspiring discussions and forward-looking initiatives of the prestigious event that aims to improve people’s lives worldwide and reinforce the status of the UAE as a hub for future knowledge.”

He added: “The summit is the largest global platform that convenes senior leaders, decision-makers, thinkers and innovators to build a new framework of progress and prosperity through exploring the role of future governments. This strategic partnership aligns with Emirates Airline’s objective to promote the UAE as a leading destination for talent from all over the world and contribute to the growth of the tourism sector to significantly drive economic prosperity.”

The World Government Summit 2017 will draw the participation of more than 4,000 personalities from 139 countries around the world, reflecting the leading stature of the summit on regional and international levels and the high interest from governments, global organisations, private and public sector entities, decision-makers, entrepreneurs, academics and university students as well as scientists and innovators.

WGS 2017 will feature 150 speakers across 114 sessions that highlight the world’s most pressing challenges and showcase best practices and cutting-edge solutions to deal with them.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Dubai’s outskirt communities on the rise
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE