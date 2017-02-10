Emirates official carrier for World Government Summit

Dubai: The World Government Summit (WGS) 2017 has announced the appointment of Emirates Airline as its strategic partner for the fifth year in a row. Emirates will be the official carrier for the delegations of the summit that convenes under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’ from Sunday to February 14 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

Shaikh Majid Al Mualla, divisional senior vice-president of Commercial Operations Centre at Emirates Airline, said: “Emirates’ partnership with the World Government Summit is a prime example of effective cooperation between the public and private sectors. We are proud to support the inspiring discussions and forward-looking initiatives of the prestigious event that aims to improve people’s lives worldwide and reinforce the status of the UAE as a hub for future knowledge.”

He added: “The summit is the largest global platform that convenes senior leaders, decision-makers, thinkers and innovators to build a new framework of progress and prosperity through exploring the role of future governments. This strategic partnership aligns with Emirates Airline’s objective to promote the UAE as a leading destination for talent from all over the world and contribute to the growth of the tourism sector to significantly drive economic prosperity.”

The World Government Summit 2017 will draw the participation of more than 4,000 personalities from 139 countries around the world, reflecting the leading stature of the summit on regional and international levels and the high interest from governments, global organisations, private and public sector entities, decision-makers, entrepreneurs, academics and university students as well as scientists and innovators.

WGS 2017 will feature 150 speakers across 114 sessions that highlight the world’s most pressing challenges and showcase best practices and cutting-edge solutions to deal with them.