Dubai Tour kicks off on Tuesday morning

Dubai: The Dubai Tour is back and with it, expect road closures ranging from 30 to 40 minutes across various roads in Dubai.

Preparations for the first stage of Dubai Tour 2017 started on Tuesday morning, with scores of participants and residents making their way to the Dubai International Marine Club.

Day One will see the 181 kilometre race begin at 11am from King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street and on to Shaikh Zayed Road before moving along to Jebel Ali-Lehbab Street, Dubai-Al Ain Street, Al Lisaili Street, Al Qudra Street, Emirates Road, Umm Suqeim Street, Motor City and Dubai Sports City.

On its way back, the tour passes Hessa Street, Al Asayil Street, Qarn Al Sabkha Street, Al Wurood Street, First Al Khail Street, Al Naseem Street, Al Fulk Street, Abdullah Omran Tariam Street, service road along Shaikh Zayed Road, and will end at Palm Jumeirah at around 3.30pm.