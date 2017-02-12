Dubai’s outskirt communities on the rise

A view of Me’asium City Centre at International Media Production Zone.

Dubai In a city dominated with expats, and a constant stream of people coming and going, finding a place to live is a ubiquitous topic.

And as Dubai continues to grow, many communities are pushing deeper and deeper into the outskirts of the city.

While some find the distance isolating and inconvenient, others value the peace, privacy – and far lower prices – to be found on the city’s outskirts.

For example, a newly-built two bedroom apartment at Dubai Investments Park for example, can be had for around Dh70,000. That same amount of money at the Dubai Marina would only get a small one-bed unit in a far older tower.

But the heavy savings come with a few drawbacks. Some of the communities on this list, including Al Ghadeer, have very little access to public transports or amenities such as schools or shopping malls.

In 2016, almost 15,000 homes were completed across Dubai – including some in Dubailand, Al Qudra Road and Muhaisanah.

“Many of the residents of these new locations have moved from more central locations within the city,” said Craig Plumb, a UAE property analyst with Jones Lang LaSalle.

The trend only looks set to continue, he added, noting that areas once considered to on the outskirts – Arabian Ranches and the Dubai Marina – are now considered quite central.

With new developments, including the under-construction Dubai South, planning trends have shifted away from mostly single-use areas, such as office parks like Media City.

Instead, in the next few years, residents can expect new districts which offer the chance to live, work, shop and play – all without a long, time-sucking commute.

“Within Dubai, we are seeing the growth of more self-contained communities around the city,” the analyst added.