Dubai rings in 2017 with a dazzling display of fireworks

Dubai ushered in 2017 with a spectacular display of fireworks in Down Town Dubai with Burj Khalifa at its centre. Here's the coverage of the New Year Eve events in Dubai as it happened.

12.10am

A dazzling display of fireworks lit up the Dubai skyline to ring in 2017.

The spectacular display lasted 8 minutes, shooting off from 23 locations in Downtown Dubai, with Burj Khalifa at its centre. Thousands of people, including children, women and old waited for hours around Downtown to enjoy the spectacle.



11.50pm

Fireworks just minutes away

With just five minutes left to go, there is little more than standing room on Jumeirah Beach. Some get a better view.

11.45pm

Just 15 minutes to go and the Downtown has brightened up with more colour, lights and sounds.

People from all walks of life and all nationalities are here, waiting for the the lights to go off and the skies to lighten up.

Crowd on their feet as we enter the last 15 minutes before the countdown for one of the biggest New Year celebrations in the world.

11.40pm

Roads around Downtown totally blocked, including SZR, Al Khail, Ras Al Khor road and others

11.30pm

On Jumeirah Public Beach, the crowd swelled as the clock inched closer to midnight. People packed onto the beach, standing so close as to almost be hit by the surging waves.

At times, the crowd broke into shouts and whistles as the excitement built up.



1030pm

At MBR Boulevard, where there are separate viewing areas for families and bachelors, families are still allowed to enter while access is closed for bachelors.

10.05pm

Celebrations at Dubai fountain

9.30pm

Crowded scenes at Burj Park

Access to Burj Park was temporarily allowed for a few minutes, but closed again after the area witnessed crowded scenes. People are getting restless, hooting and whistling to make their voices heard.

Traffic jam reported on Ras Al Khor and Al Khail Roads heading towards Dubai Mall. Traffic issues reported on Shaikh Zayed Road also, from DWTC towards Dubai Mall.



9.00pm

Access to Dubai Mall closed

Access to Dubai Mall is closed said security sources. People are now being directed to Burj Park.



Crowd being diverted to Burj Park

8.10pm

Burj Khalifa Station is packed with revelers and trains are skipping stop to avoid crowding. The station will be closed at 10pm. RTA official urges commuters to get off at Financial Centre station and Business Bay.

Crowds are being allowed in manageable batches

8.00pm

Revellers flock to Burj Park to watch New Year celebration

7.40pm

Partial road closure at Al Maryah Island

Roads have been partially closed at Al Maryah Island during New Year celebrations, Abu Dhabi Traffic said on its official twitter account.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution while driving in the area of the celebrations.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi Traffic said that the bridge from Mina Link ti Al Maryah Island is closed for New Year celebrations.

7.10pm

Upper deck of Financial Centre Street closed from the western side. Entrance to Financial Centre street from SZR and City Walk blocked. Pedestrian movement allowed on Financial Centre Street.

6.35pm

Traffic jam inside Downtown area

All roads inside Downtown area witnessing traffic jams. Hundreds of people have camped along Shaikh Zayed Road, who are preparing to watch the fireworks from a distance.

By 6.30pm, Jumeirah Public beach was packed with revellers and cars squeezed into every spot along the shoreline and villas.



6.23pm

12 minutes of fireworks show

6.20pm

Traffic flowing smoothly on SZR

Traffic on both sides of the Shaikh Zayed Road is moving smoothly and there are no congestions so far around Downtown. However, there is a buildup of traffic on Al Khail Road and Financial Centre street heading to Dubai Mall. Still the overall situation is under control.

6.00pm

5.40pm

Last sunset of 2016 at Jumeirah Beach

5.20pm

Waiting for fireworks

5.05pm

Massive crowd around Dubai Mall

A massive crowd has already gathered in and around Dubai Mall, but the authorities have not yet let people near the promenade.

According to sources the doors to the fountain area will be opened only after 7pm.

Families, tourists and groups of friends from around the world have turned with bags of food and other utilities to camp at best positions in anticipation of fireworks to ring the New Year.



From left: Annabel Antony, Leanne Antony, Mark Antony and Mia Antony are seen during the Winterland Carnival Extravaganza at Du Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on Saturday to celebrate the New year. (Abdul Rahman/Gulf News )

4.45pm

Road closed: Traffic update from Dubai Media Office

4.41pm

Residents gather at Dubai Mall

Dubai residents have started to gather at Dubai Mall to watch fireworks at Burj Khalifa



4.23pm

160 buses to take you to celebration site

Traffic builds up on SZR

Traffic has started to build up near the Interchange One on Shaikh Zayed Road as early birds are making a beeline to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, the centre of New Year’s celebrations in Dubai.

Traffic is smooth heading towards Abu Dhabi, both on Shaikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, but coming from the direction of Jebel Ali, traffic movement is slightly slow.

Dozens of buses have lined up near the Burj Khalifa metro station, tailing all the way beyond the Intechange Two. The buses will be part of the shuttle service that will carry people to and from Dubai Mall.Dubai: Crowds of revellers have begun to turn up at Dubai Mall to beat the rush for one of the world's biggest fireworks display to ring in the New Year.

Road closures in Dubai

Shaikh Mohammad expresses best wishes

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday expressed his best wishes for all people and countries on the occasion of the New Year 2017.

In a series of tweets, Shaikh Mohammad said, “Brothers and sisters, by the end of 2016 with all its achievements, challenges, successes, projects and developments, we say Thank You for all those who made it exceptional and vibrant”.

“My best wishes for all on the New Year, hoping that it will be a year of giving, development and prosperity. God willing 2017 will be a good year for our society, families and sons,” Shaikh Mohammad tweeted.

Early birds flock to Dubai Mall

Early birds have begun to camp at the Dubai Mall promenade as early as 12pm on Saturday to ensure they get the best view of the fireworks that are set to be on a bigger scale this year.

The pyrotechnics show is expected to light up the Dubai skyline starting from Jumeirah all the way to Dubai Creek Harbour. However, Burj Khalifa will remain the centre of attention.

The authorities have set up extra barricades around the fountains and hundreds of security personnel are manning the parking areas at Dubai Mall and Downtown area.

Traffic flow will be regulated through a planned diversion and staggered road closures around Downtown Dubai.

Additional parking spaces have been provided at five different locations including Al Wasl Club, Zabeel Park, Al Jaddaf and Mankhool Eid Musallah.

Hundreds of shuttle buses will offer non-stop trips to and from Downtown Dubai, while Dubai Metro will also run 24 hours.

