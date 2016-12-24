Dubai Police app is now even more advanced

Dubai: Dubai Police have announced the launch of an updated version of their smart application, which includes up to 125 services and plenty of distinctive features.

The announcement was made on Thursday, when they unveiled the new interactive design of the app for iPhone devices, with many additional features aimed at giving users a better experience, a police official said.

One of the major upgrades was made through integrating the app with the smart assistant (Siri), adding a very advanced smart feature for the visually impaired, also a Dubai Police Keyboard and a corporate file property for companies, among others.

Samer Al Khawaja, project manager of the Dubai Police app and the head of mobility, said the new app design is unique to any government in the world and was upgraded to be more interactive.

“The update has included a whole new look, which allows users to browse and access all features easily,” he said. “Through integrating the app with SIRI, users can now pay their fines and send their suggestions without opening the application. We have also integrated the app with Imessage, meaning users can forward the app’s various services to others through Imessage.”

Dubai Police are among the first in the world to have their own IOS keyboard that can be added to the Iphone, he said. “The keyboard, in both English and Arabic letters, is one of the distinctive features which allows users to access police’s services through any application, even through WhatsApp.”

Among the other additions that the update includes is a 3D touch property, shortcut tools, interactive chat service with a Dubai Police employee and a camera reporting feature, where the user can take a picture and click on the icon of the available security services, such as ‘We Are All Police’ or ‘Police Eye’.

“People can save time reporting traffic violations or any suspicious behaviours by using this camera reporting feature. Reporting minor accidents has been also redesigned and modified for better and easier use,” said Al Khawaja.

People with disabilities will also greatly benefit from the new version, he said. “A smart camera in the app was specially designed for visually impaired users where they are able to take a picture of their surroundings. The app then detects and processes it and then explains it through voice over.”

In more details about the Corporate File Property feature, he said that this feature enables companies’ representatives and owners to apply for the provided services for their staff in one single procedure rather than filling out the forms for each employee separately. “There is an augmented reality feature that has been added to the app, which displays promotional offers for Dubai Police employees in different locations.”

The built-in map in the app has been also redesigned to show the nearest hospitals, police stations or police department, he explained.

The new version of the app currently supports nine languages, according to Al Khawaja, and will be soon available on Android devices.

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, General Director of Smart Services at Dubai Police, said the Dubai Police app is proving to be popular among users. “The total amount of transactions processed through the smart app in 2016 were 280,000. There were 118,000 transactions made to pay fines. The ‘We Are All Police’ saw 45,857 transactions submitted. As for the minor accidents reported through the app by residents they were around 16,270 of them.”

The Police Eye programme saw 1,385 reports submitted through the app, he added.

Brig Al Razooqi has also called on the public to take advantage of these services which save them time and effort.