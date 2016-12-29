Dubai Municipality launches star rating system for its services
Dubai: Dubai Municipality recently launched the international star system for rating services, encouraging the provision of quality services and measuring the levels of customer happiness using scientific methods.
Hussain Nasser Lootah, director-general of Dubai Municipality, said the adoption of this quality initiative aims to improve the work mechanism of service provision, and raise the competitive level of public sector enterprises.
“The star rating system is considered to be one of the pioneering initiatives launched by the government under the guidance of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to serve as a model to improve services and bring happiness to customers,” he said.
Abdullah AbdulRahman, director of Municipality Centres Department, confirmed that in the context of the adoption of transparency in communication with the customers, the system will work on the classification of the municipality centres from one-star to seven-star.
He said the results of classification will be announced and the star obtained will be displayed within each centre to present a picture in principle to the customers about the level of expected service.
“The seven-star service envisages a new concept of providing government services in the UAE to contribute towards enhancing the comfort of living and customer happiness,” said AbdulRahman.