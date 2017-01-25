Dubai hotel investigates raunchy pictures affair

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai hotel investigates raunchy pictures affair

Objectionable shots of Russian models posing on its premises appeared on social media sites

Image Credit: Courtesy: Instagram
One of the pictures on Instagram showing models from a Moscow brand posing at the Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: A five-star Dubai hotel has launched an investigation after raunchy pictures of Russian models posing on its premises appeared on social media sites.

The pictures on Instagram show models from an upmarket Moscow-based brand posing at the Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah.

The Waldorf Astoria’s management called the pictures “unauthorised” and said that it was looking into the matter.

For example, a picture posted last week shows model Alina Akilova posing in front of the hotel wearing sunglasses and a beige bikini.

A second picture shows model Victoria Bonya posing in a blue silk dress in the hotel’s lobby. Another picture shows Alena Shishkova, one of the main faces of the brand, sitting on an ottoman at the end of a hotel bed, apparently modelling a pair of pyjamas.

A short video also shows Shishkova dancing on a double bed in one of the hotel’s rooms.

Other pictures on Instagram accounts show the models at nightclubs, and posing in sports cars.

A Waldorf Astoria spokesperson told Gulf News on Tuesday that “we are aware of an incident at our hotel over the weekend involving an unauthorised, branded photoshoot and images circulating on social media, and we are currently investigating. We appreciate interest in our hotel as a location for a commercial shoot, and we welcome requests in advance to ensure the necessary legal approvals are in place.”

UK newspapers had earlier quoted a source from the hotel saying that the pictures had resulted in complaints from guests, and that the pictures were damaging the hotel’s image.

The spokesperson said that the hotel was “unaware of the origin of the comment which… sources have attributed to the hotel”.

Photos posted on the Moscow brand’s Instagram account show that the models – along with several more - were on a shoot in Dubai at the time of the incidents.

According to its website, the brand D’Angel Ann that is based in Moscow, sells dresses and swimwear through its branches in the Ukrainian cities of Kharkov and Odessa.

Some of the pictures appear to have been taken as part of a photoshoot, while others seem to have been posted by the models themselves.

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Palm Jumeirah
follow this tag on MGNPalm Jumeirah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Palm Jumeirah
follow this tag on MGN
microsoft

Also In Society

Honey festival to uplift profile of Hatta
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services