Dubai Future Accelerators expands with second cycle

Dubai: Dubai Future Accelerators is launching its second cycle with 11 new global challenges in vital sectors for innovative enterprises, it was announced on Monday.

Coinciding with the success of the first cycle of the programme that attracted some of the world’s leading innovative companies and achieved cooperation with them to develop innovations for the future, the programme has been expanded and submissions will open from today, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, vice-chairman of the Board of Trustees and managing director of Dubai Future Foundation, has said.

“The second cycle will harness a wider range of modern technology and innovation to find effective solutions to the challenges in key sectors for achieving the prosperity of the society,” he said.

“We seek to build partnerships between government and private sector companies globally that will help create well-developed technological models that lay strong foundations for the future of the UAE as a hub for innovative ideas.”

Under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Future Accelerators has become a platform to anticipate and create opportunities and solutions ahead of time. It serves as a scientific path to meet the challenges facing human societies, and convert them to opportunities for a better future for the coming generations.

There are 11 challenges covering vital sectors in the second cycle of the Dubai future Accelerators programme, with participation by 11 entities from government and private sectors, including the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health Authority, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), Department of Economic Development (DED), General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), etisalat, Dubai Holding, and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du).

Over 12 weeks, the programme will bring together the companies and government agencies in Dubai to explore the technologies of the future, and use them find solutions to the challenges facing cities.

Saif Al Aleeli, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said by combining innovative enterprises and the government sector in Dubai, the second cycle of Dubai Future Accelerators will be a perfect opportunity to find solutions to the challenges that face vital sectors and provide innovative models to upgrade its services.

“The Dubai Future Accelerators explores the opportunities offered by the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We will examine the impact of science and technology to make radical changes through artificial intelligence, robotics, nanotechnology, biotechnology, 3D printing, genomics and other technologies.

“The innovative projects and businesses will be selected based on their ability to find solutions for these challenges, and translate them into models and pilot projects to build economic value, enhance investment attractiveness and bring positive change to create a universal model in Dubai that can benefit the rest of the world,” Al Aleeli said.

Through the second round of Dubai Future Accelerators, participants want to focus on the following:

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA): Launch innovative solutions for payment and ticketing

Dubai Police: Focus on the next phase of its future policing projects that aim to employ artificial intelligence technology to prevent and solve cybercrimes faster than conventional systems.

Dubai Municipality: Environment-friendly solutions

Dubai Health Authority (DHA): Self-Management System for Patients

Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA): Plans to develop an innovative evaluation system based on 21st century skills whereby outstanding students will be presented electronic certificates of appreciation to honour their achievements in Arabic language and in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority: Changing traditional method of operations

Department of Economic Development: Futuristic Services

GDRFA: Digital transactions and electronic gates

Etisalat Digital: Communication technologies to serve humans and the preservation of health

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du): Digital Techniques for Customer Service

Dubai Holding: Smart technology in project management