Dubai Future Accelerators expands with second cycle

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Future Accelerators expands with second cycle

11 challenges cover vital sectors in the second cycle of the Dubai future Accelerators programme

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Future Accelerators is launching its second cycle with 11 new global challenges in vital sectors for innovative enterprises, it was announced on Monday.

Coinciding with the success of the first cycle of the programme that attracted some of the world’s leading innovative companies and achieved cooperation with them to develop innovations for the future, the programme has been expanded and submissions will open from today, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, vice-chairman of the Board of Trustees and managing director of Dubai Future Foundation, has said.

“The second cycle will harness a wider range of modern technology and innovation to find effective solutions to the challenges in key sectors for achieving the prosperity of the society,” he said.

“We seek to build partnerships between government and private sector companies globally that will help create well-developed technological models that lay strong foundations for the future of the UAE as a hub for innovative ideas.”

Under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Future Accelerators has become a platform to anticipate and create opportunities and solutions ahead of time. It serves as a scientific path to meet the challenges facing human societies, and convert them to opportunities for a better future for the coming generations.

There are 11 challenges covering vital sectors in the second cycle of the Dubai future Accelerators programme, with participation by 11 entities from government and private sectors, including the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health Authority, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), Department of Economic Development (DED), General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), etisalat, Dubai Holding, and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du).

Over 12 weeks, the programme will bring together the companies and government agencies in Dubai to explore the technologies of the future, and use them find solutions to the challenges facing cities.

Saif Al Aleeli, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said by combining innovative enterprises and the government sector in Dubai, the second cycle of Dubai Future Accelerators will be a perfect opportunity to find solutions to the challenges that face vital sectors and provide innovative models to upgrade its services.

“The Dubai Future Accelerators explores the opportunities offered by the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We will examine the impact of science and technology to make radical changes through artificial intelligence, robotics, nanotechnology, biotechnology, 3D printing, genomics and other technologies.

“The innovative projects and businesses will be selected based on their ability to find solutions for these challenges, and translate them into models and pilot projects to build economic value, enhance investment attractiveness and bring positive change to create a universal model in Dubai that can benefit the rest of the world,” Al Aleeli said.

Through the second round of Dubai Future Accelerators, participants want to focus on the following:

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA): Launch innovative solutions for payment and ticketing

Dubai Police: Focus on the next phase of its future policing projects that aim to employ artificial intelligence technology to prevent and solve cybercrimes faster than conventional systems.

Dubai Municipality: Environment-friendly solutions

Dubai Health Authority (DHA): Self-Management System for Patients

Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA): Plans to develop an innovative evaluation system based on 21st century skills whereby outstanding students will be presented electronic certificates of appreciation to honour their achievements in Arabic language and in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority: Changing traditional method of operations

Department of Economic Development: Futuristic Services

GDRFA: Digital transactions and electronic gates

Etisalat Digital: Communication technologies to serve humans and the preservation of health

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du): Digital Techniques for Customer Service

Dubai Holding: Smart technology in project management

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Integrated Telecommunications Company
Knowledge and Human Development Authority
follow this tag on MGNKnowledge and Human Development Authority
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company
follow this tag on MGN
Knowledge and Human Development Authority
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Kidney-stricken Emirati, 3, wins car, cash
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler