Dubai couple unable to visit family after Trump ban on Muslims from 7 countries

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai couple unable to visit family after Trump ban on Muslims from 7 countries

American citizen Sarah, Yemeni husband and one-year-old son have cancelled their April trip

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai expatriates Sarah Al Shammari, 30, and her Yemeni husband were planning a trip to the United States in April to visit her family in North Carolina, their first US trip together since their son, Yousuf, was born in December 2015.

The family’s holiday plans were dashed when US President Donald Trump announced he was temporarily banning citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from entering the US. While both Sarah and her son are US citizens and exempt from the ban, her husband’s Yemeni citizenship means he now cannot enter the country.

When Sarah told her family that the trip was cancelled, they were extremely disappointed.

“It’s just really frustrating. I’m not willing to make this flight alone with the baby. Fourteen hours on the plane with a one-year-old is kind of a nightmare scenario,” she told Gulf News.

The first time Sarah’s husband applied for a visa, he had waited nine months for it to be issued.

“I don’t know how much more intense it could be,” Sarah said.

“Now, I don’t know how difficult it would be for him to go to the country, if they would want to take him aside or take him into a special room. I hope not.”

Sarah and her husband have been living in the UAE since 2004 when they both attended the American University of Sharjah.

Related Links

Her husband, who did not want to be named, is one of the thousands of Yemeni nationals who are still reeling from Trump’s executive order on the visa ban. “The US is made of immigrants and the fact that the ban is based solely on nationality and religion is shocking,” he said.

He pointed out that even when the ban is lifted, he will have to wait and see how it affects Yemeni nationals going forward.

“I would have to check if any other Yemenis have applied and been accepted because the one thing I don’t want to risk is a rejection on my record that could prevent me from getting visas in the future,” he said.

Yousuf’s father also commented that he was encouraged by the positive global reaction.

“You usually are under the impression that Muslims are viewed unfavourably in general because of all of the things that the media covers on the negative aspects of the Muslim community,” he said.

“But to see thousands of people on the street holding up signs that are pro-immigration and pro-Muslim shows that the US is really an encouraging country and stands for what it claims.”

Sarah believes the backlash against Trump is probably not what the new president might have expected.

“For a few years now since 9/11, everyone’s been very hesitant when it comes to Muslims. But now it seems like everyone’s more supportive,” she said. “They realise that just because you’re Muslim doesn’t mean you’re a terrorist.”

— Alison Xiao is an intern at Gulf News.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

British Council opens new premises in Abu Dhabi
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa