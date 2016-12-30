Mobile
Dewa wins UK’s Best Business Award 2016

Award one of the most prestigious business awards in the UK in the field of health and safety

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) won the Best Business Award 2016, one of the most prestigious business awards in the UK in the field of health and safety. This reflects Dewa’s international position in leadership and excellence, and its efforts, commitment and achievements in the field of health and safety over the last 15 years.

Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, expressed his happiness on the authority winning this prestigious award. Al Tayer noted that the directives and vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, have contributed to Dewa’s accomplishments, and achieving ambitious initiatives and development projects.

