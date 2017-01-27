Curtains come down on Dubai Shopping Festival 2017

Dubai: The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will come to a close on Saturday (January 28) after offering residents and international visitors 34 days of shopping discounts, mega prizes and entertainment.

DSF 2017, under the theme ‘Shop. Win. Celebrate’, was organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), and was the longest edition in the festival’s 22-year history.

DSF kicked off its 22nd edition with a unique celebration that took place on December 26, 2016, at Dubai Festival City, an Al Futtaim Group development, featuring the first fire, light and water show of its kind that was open to the public and broadcasted across the region.

The range of events and activities during DSF 2017 gave people a shopping experience that included events and activities related to fashion, beauty, perfumes, gold and jewellery.

These events provided the perfect platform for the retail sector to offer numerous promotions and activations aimed at boosting sales, said organisers, adding that DSF shoppers were able to get the best bargains, including discounts of up to 75 per cent, on an array of items including clothes, fashion, electronics, watches, perfumes, furniture, house appliances, and much more.

Among the highlights of this edition was the 12-Hour Exclusive New Year Shopping event, which gave shoppers discounts of up to 90 per cent across diverse brands at all Majid Al Futtaim malls, Infiniti mega raffles, Nissan Grand Raffle, Gold and Jewelry Raffle and other promotions.

There was also DSF Fireworks, where one could watch a series of fantastic pyrotechnics and Market Outside the Box, an event at Burj Park that showcased the products of emerging artists.

Several fashion and beauty events were also organised across major locations in the city.