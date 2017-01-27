Curtains come down on Dubai Shopping Festival 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Curtains come down on Dubai Shopping Festival 2017

The festival ran for 34 days, offering visitors discounts, prizes and entertainment

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will come to a close on Saturday (January 28) after offering residents and international visitors 34 days of shopping discounts, mega prizes and entertainment.

DSF 2017, under the theme ‘Shop. Win. Celebrate’, was organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), and was the longest edition in the festival’s 22-year history.

DSF kicked off its 22nd edition with a unique celebration that took place on December 26, 2016, at Dubai Festival City, an Al Futtaim Group development, featuring the first fire, light and water show of its kind that was open to the public and broadcasted across the region.

The range of events and activities during DSF 2017 gave people a shopping experience that included events and activities related to fashion, beauty, perfumes, gold and jewellery.

These events provided the perfect platform for the retail sector to offer numerous promotions and activations aimed at boosting sales, said organisers, adding that DSF shoppers were able to get the best bargains, including discounts of up to 75 per cent, on an array of items including clothes, fashion, electronics, watches, perfumes, furniture, house appliances, and much more.

Among the highlights of this edition was the 12-Hour Exclusive New Year Shopping event, which gave shoppers discounts of up to 90 per cent across diverse brands at all Majid Al Futtaim malls, Infiniti mega raffles, Nissan Grand Raffle, Gold and Jewelry Raffle and other promotions.

There was also DSF Fireworks, where one could watch a series of fantastic pyrotechnics and Market Outside the Box, an event at Burj Park that showcased the products of emerging artists.

Several fashion and beauty events were also organised across major locations in the city.

More on DSF here

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai Shopping Festival
follow this tag on MGNDubai Shopping Festival

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai Shopping Festival
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Honey festival to uplift profile of Hatta
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services