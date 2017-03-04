Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Extent of damage and time needed to reopen the mall not assessed yet

  • Cooling operation underway after the huge fire at Lamcy Plaza on Friday in DubaiImage Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Lamcy Plaza closed after the huge fire on Friday Dubai.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Civil Defence on Saturday continued cooling operations at Lamcy Plaza shopping mall on Saturday, a day after a major fire ravaged several shops in the mall in Oud Mehta area.

Though losses in millions of dirhams are expected, the exact cause and extent of the damage due to the fire that is believed to have started in an air-conditioning unit on the rooftop could not be ascertained yet since authorities can take stock of the situation only after the cooling operations are over.

Four vehicles, including two fire trucks and a team of firefighters from the Civil Defence, were at work on the site on Saturday afternoon. Mild plumes of smoke could still be seen coming out of the smouldering debris inside the mall.

The approach roads surrounding the two-decade-old mall remained cordoned off and entry to the mall was prohibited.

Tim Jones, CEO of Lals Group Shopping Malls, said the mall management and security staff were also not allowed inside the mall since the firefighters were still cooling down the affected areas.

“We haven’t been able to get much information as we couldn’t get inside,” he told Gulf News.

Jones said it was premature to give an estimated time frame for the reopening of the mall without assessing the extent of the damage.

“We want to reopen it as soon as possible. It really depends on what has happened inside. If there is some structural damage, it might take some time. We will also see if we can hoard off the affected area and reopen the rest of the mall.”

Once the cooling is over, the Civil Defence will hand over the mall to the police for further investigation. Dubai Municipality is then expected to assess the damage to the building and its safety.

Jones said the five-storey mall housed some 110 shops and over 500 people were employed at the mall.

“Both the mall and the tenants have separate insurances,” he said. The insurance companies will make an estimate of the damage once the investigation is over.

Residents in the neighbourhood said they hoped to see the mall reopened at the earliest as, apart from shopping from various retail outlets and a hypermarket, they could avail services of some money exchange houses, a post office, a clinic and ATM centres. The mall also houses movie theatres. Though the cinemas are on the other side of the mall that is not affected by the fire, movies will not be screened until the mall management gets a clearance from the authorities.

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
dubai property

Also In Society

Aldrin: UAE can be vital part of space coalition
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job