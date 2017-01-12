Consular outreach for Filipinos in Fujairah on Friday

Dubai: Filipinos in Fujairah need not travel to Dubai next week for their consular needs as the Philippine consulate-general will bring the services directly to them and more this Friday (January 13).

Philippine Consul-General Paul Raymund Cortes said the consulate will hold its first consular outreach programme for the year in Fujairah to benefit the Filipinos living in the emirate. An estimated 15,000 Filipinos are based in Fujairah.

All services rendered at the consulate will be made available on-site such as passport renewal, report of birth or death, notarial services, and overseas Filipino voter registration. Partner government agencies such as the Overseas Worker Welfare Administration, Social Security System, PhilHealth, and PAG-IBIG will also have their booths to cater to Filipinos who have specific concerns.

Vice-Consul Elizabeth Picar Ramos, who recently joined the Dubai post, will lead the consular outreach in Fujairah that will run from 9am to 5pm. Some 200 people are expected to benefit from passport renewals alone.

Cortes said the consulate has also partnered with courier company LBC to offer its document processing services to help Filipinos with their university transcripts, diplomas, birth and marriage certificate requirements that need to be processed in the Philippines and are not within the scope of the consulate.

Aside from consular services, the outreach will also double as a wellness mission thanks to a team from The Medical City-Dubai who will be on hand to provide blood pressure check-ups, body mass index tests, and fat and water content analyses.

Dr Rebecca Desiderio, CEO of the Medical City-Dubai, said they will give lectures on how to prevent hypertension and diabetes, which are the most common illnesses affecting Filipinos.

The next consular outreach will be held in Ras Al Khaimah in February. Vice-Consul Marianne Bringas, who also recently assumed the post in Dubai, will lead the consular outreach next month.

WHAT: Philippine Consular Outreach and Wellness Campaign

WHEN: January 13, 9am to 5pm

WHERE: Concorde Hotel, Fujairah