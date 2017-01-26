Chinese New Year celebrations held in Abu Dhabi

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Chinese New Year celebrations held in Abu Dhabi

Parades, acrobatics and kung fu performances featured in the festivities

Image Credit:
Abu Dhabi: Celebrations marking the Chinese New Year were held on Wednesday in Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, featuring festive parades, traditional and cultural Chinese performances of kung fu and awe-inspiring acrobatics.PHOTO:Yas Mall
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Celebrations marking the Chinese New Year were held on Wednesday at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, featuring festive parades, traditional and cultural Chinese performances of kung fu and awe-inspiring acrobatics.

The traditional Chinese ‘Tree of Wealth’ was also on display at Town Square, along with colourful Chinese decorations and red lanterns, entertaining spectators, local communities and tourists. The Chinese community will celebrate their new year on Saturday, January 28.

Visitors also enjoyed calligraphy lessons, Chinese language workshops offered by The Confucius Institute in Abu Dhabi, as well as sugar painting sessions.

The celebrations were inaugurated by Ni Jian, Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, who said, “We are delighted to inaugurate this special and heart-warming occasion at Yas Mall. Abu Dhabi is an extremely popular destination for Chinese tourists, and there is also a huge Chinese population living in the city. It is wonderful to see how Yas Mall is bringing together the entire community to celebrate Chinese New Year.”

Saud Khoury, general manager of Yas Mall, said, “We are proud to have gathered such an enthusiastic crowd at Abu Dhabi’s leading retail and entertainment destination. At Yas Mall, it is a priority for us to ensure that we engage visitors of all markets; particularly Chinese residents and tourists. We are constantly looking to engage our communities with a variety of activities celebrating the cultural diversity in the UAE.”

The celebrations will run for three weeks at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Yas Island
follow this tag on MGNYas Island
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Yas Island
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Honey festival to uplift profile of Hatta
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services