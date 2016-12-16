Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Children spread Christmas cheer across Dubai community

Wearing Christmas hats and singing Christmas carols, 12 children marched down Victory Heights community

Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News
Children sing Christmas carols and spread the festive spirit in Victory Heights community, Dubai Sport City.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Donning Christmas hats while holding a megaphone and other musical instruments in their tiny hands, a group of schoolchildren went on a mission to spread Christmas cheer in their community.

Marching down the sidewalk of the Victory Heights community in Dubai Sports City on Thursday, the 12 children sang Christmas carols and called out other residents to join them in the small festivity.

“I wanted to do something like this because everybody was so busy that they did not notice the need for some Christmas cheer. It was a way to encourage people to spread joy among others and share their feelings with their neighbours,” said 11-year-old Gulmehek Khan from Canada, who came up with the idea of the initiative herself.

Khan, who goes to Nord Anglia International School Dubai, and her peers said they wanted to make those who are away from their families feel at home during the Christmas holiday. Chocolates were also distributed to residents.

“This is the first time something like this was done here, even though I’ve done it so many times before when we lived in Canada, It was pretty exciting for all of us.”

The event witnessed a huge response from community members, said Naureen Khan, mother of Gulmehek Khan. It reflected the tolerance and coexistence that exist among expats living in the UAE.

“As people started hearing them sing, they came out of their homes and sang along with them. I think it was a great idea to carry out something like this, as my daughter had seen the need for a human touch to the celebration and wanted to spread joy to everybody.”

She also said that many residents had cancelled their plans to go out so they did not miss out on the tour.

Jack Brooksbank, a 12-year-old British boy who was part of the group, said he has been raised in Dubai and never done anything similar to this before.

“I think there isn’t enough cheer around here during Christmas, and more people should be out celebrating and singing on this day. This is why I decided to join, and I also love singing,” he said.

The activity lasted for two hours and covered almost 100 villas of the community, according to Khan’s mother. Parents supervised their children as they walked around the area to ensure their safety.

“The community’s management were very happy with the idea and decided to arrange a performance on Saturday at the park, which will be performed by all 12 of them. An email was sent out to everybody in the community to join,” said Naureen Khan.

The children said they would like to make it an annual event at the Victory Heights.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Kerala chief minister opens school in Sharjah
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party