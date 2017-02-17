Mobile
Cayan Group condemns model’s daredevil stunt

Property developer to take 'immediate legal action' following incident

Image Credit: Supplied
A video grab of Viktoria Odintcova leaning out of the 306-metre Cayan Tower in Dubai.
 

Dubai: Property developer Cayan Group has condemned Russian model Viki Odintcova and her assistants’ daredevil stunt of hanging off the edge of the Cayan Tower roof without any restraints, or safety precautions.

The stunt was carried out without the approval or permission of authorities at Cayan Group, said the company in a statement. “(It) is in no way a reflection of the Group’s commitments to art, creativity, and the human spirit,” it said.

‘’Although the Cayan Tower has been periodically used for extreme sports events, in all cases there has been safety, security, and emergency services on site. We have a process of selecting trained professionals skilled at their craft, especially these high-risk life-threatening events, and carry out a stick review of the safety measures and backup safety measures before approving the event,” explained Gizel Daher, Director of Marketing and Communications.

Dubai Police launched a probe into the incident.

Cayan Group is a Middle East-based property developer and real estate investment group from the Middle East with offices in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Dubai, UAE, and is known in the region for their beautiful and unusual buildings.

The model and her assistants had not sought permission or approval, and had expertly breeched security to perform the stunt, said the company in a statement.

“Under no circumstances can we condone Ms. Odintcova’s irresponsible actions, and we are in the process of reviewing our security procedures to understand and rectify where the lapse occurred and how to prevent such in the future,” Gizel Daher said.

The company they are taking immediate legal action following the incident, which will “cover the involved breachers at all levels”.

