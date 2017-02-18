Canada 150: Canadians in UAE prepare for celebrations throughout 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Dubai: A century-and-a-half in the making, Canada 150 anniversary celebrations this year are an invitation to all Canadians around the world to reflect on their homeland as an international beacon of freedom, diversity and plurality at a time of increasing populism around the globe.

Many of Canada’s estimated 40,000 expatriates living and working in the UAE are taking part in events set for the year ahead across the UAE as Canada gears up for special celebrations planned throughout the year, including the annual July 1, Canada Day, back home.

The national holiday marks the July 1, 1867, birth of the Canadian Confederation when former British colonies Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick united under one federation that over the years evolved to include 10 provinces and three territories making Canada the second largest by area in the world.

By contrast, Canada’s relatively small multicultural population surpassed only 35.2 million across the country in 2016, according to the latest census.

In his 2017 pledge to Canadians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement to mark the new year that Canada 150 will be a year to remember for nationals at home and abroad.

“Tonight is 150 years in the making, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ring in the new year together. From coast to coast to coast, spectacular events are planned to usher in Canada’s 150th birthday,” Trudeau said.

Opportunities

“As we mark Canada 150, we will honour the generations of Canadians who have come together to create opportunities for one another.

“We will celebrate the courage and vision of those who came before us, and the hard work and ambition of Canadians — like you — who have made Canada the success story that it is today,” Trudeau said.

“For my part as Prime Minister, I will always stand against the politics of fear and division, and focus on what brings us together ... In 2017, and beyond, our government will take further steps to help the middle-class and those working hard to join it.

“And, together, I know we will continue to build the diverse and prosperous country that we are all so proud to call home. Canada, let’s make this year our year.”

The celebrations not only look ahead, but look back at a long history of uniting the second largest country in the world by area into a single confederation of provinces and territories.

On Canada 150 celebrations, Canadian government organisers said, “2017 marks a significant moment in the History of Canada. 150 years ago, Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia — united to create the Canadian Confederation, called the Dominion of Canada. On account of the British North America Act that became law July 1st, 1867, these British colonies would be recognised as an independent nation. In the years that followed, the other provinces and territories joined the Dominion, making today’s Canada a mari usque ad mare (from sea to sea).”

This year’s Canada 150 celebrations give Canadians a chance to express their gratitude and observe a shared sense of national community.

Cultural exchange

“The 150th anniversary of Confederation gives Canadians the opportunity to get involved in their communities and to celebrate together our shared values, our achievements, our majestic environment and our country’s place in the world.

“The major themes of the 150th anniversary of Confederation are diversity and inclusion, reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, environment and youth,” organisers said.

“Memorable events will be held throughout the year in Canada and throughout the world. Come join us in our celebration of Canada.”

Canadian Ambassador to the UAE Masud Husain said during the Canada 150 celebrations launch in the UAE on January 18 that expats have many reasons to celebrate their homeland even though they are far away.

“This anniversary year is ‘special’ for Canada,” the ambassador told Gulf News.

“Across Canada, there will be special events and celebrations throughout the year to mark this milestone,” Husain said. “For our friends in the UAE, this is a perfect time to plan a vacation to Canada, especially as admission to our many national parks will be free.”

Timeline of commemorative years

According to a House of Commons Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage timeline, Canada has a long history of marking history to help Canadians reflect on country:

• First Anniversary of Confederation (1868) and the 50th Anniversary (1917)

The first anniversary of Confederation in 1868 was the subject of a proclamation by the Governor General. Canada’s population at the time was 3.5 million. The next organised celebration was the 50th anniversary in 1917, when the new Centre Block of the Parliament Buildings was “dedicated as a memorial to the Fathers of Confederation and to the valour of Canadians fighting in the First World War in Europe.” In 1917, the population of Canada was 8 million.

• Diamond Jubilee of Confederation (1927)

For the 60th anniversary of Confederation, Parliament enacted the Diamond Jubilee of Confederation Act, 1927, which included the laying of the cornerstone of the Confederation Building and the inauguration of the Carillon in the Peace Tower. This celebration was the subject of the first national radio broadcast in Canadian history. In 1927, the population of Canada was 9.6 million.

• Canada’s Centennial (1967)

In 1967, the population of Canada was 20.4 million when the Centennial Year was launched at midnight on December 31, 1966. The Centennial Commission established a youth travel exchange program, under which 12,000 young people visited a province or territory other than their own. A Confederation Train visited 63 communities and eight Confederation Caravans visited 655 communities, and a total of nine million people toured them. In addition, Festival Canada, which operated semi-independently, sponsored cross-country tours by national and international companies. There were tours by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride and a Department of Defence military tattoo. The National Gallery had a visual arts program. A Voyageur Canoe Pageant paddled from Rocky Mountain House in

• Canada’s 125th Anniversary (1992)

Official preparation for the 125th anniversary of confederation began in 1989. The April 3rd Speech from the Throne said the government had “invited the participation of all the provinces and territories in planning Canada’s 125th birthday in 1992.” All provinces and territories of Canada came together to join a nationwide celebration in cities, towns and rural areas with events to mark the anniversary.

Source: House of Commons Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage

Democracy Defined

“The word democracy describes a political system. In a democratic country, all eligible citizens have the right to participate, either directly or indirectly, in making the decisions that affect them. Canadian citizens normally elect someone to represent them in making decisions at the different levels of government. This is called a representative democracy. Countries like Canada, the United States of America and the United Kingdom all have representative democracies. Before European people came to Canada, many different Aboriginal people governed their regions using many different political systems, including a democratic one.”

Source: www.lop.parl.gc.ca