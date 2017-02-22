Borrow at home and avoid jail, Filipinos told

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Borrow at home and avoid jail, Filipinos told

7% of Filipino inmates are in jail due to indebtedness and this can be avoided, an official said

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Avoid the risk of landing in jail in the UAE because of debts as you have numerous alternatives back home, an official told Filipinos on Wednesday.

Labour Attache Ofelia Domingo said some 7 per cent or 15 out of the 205 Filipinos incarcerated in Dubai and Ajman jails are due to non-payment of personal loans or bounced cheques.

“There are many reasons why this could be happening. Based on the accounts of people we’ve spoken to, the main reason why they fail to pay is because they lost their jobs, they opened a business that went bust and went further into debt, or because they had to send money home for their daily needs or for emergencies,” Domingo told Gulf News.

What happens when a cheque bounces in the UAE

Ask the law: Civil case on returned cheques
 

But Domingo said Filipinos have an alternative to borrowing money in the UAE that does not put them at risk of imprisonment due to unintentional non-payment of loans.

The Landbank of the Philippines in cooperation with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), for example, relaunched its OFW Reintegration Programme last week to allow Filipinos who are active OWWA members to borrow a minimum of 100,000 pesos (Dh7,300) up to 2 million pesos. This gives them a chance to engage in business as an alternative to overseas employment in the future.

The loan amount is on a 7.5 per cent interest rate, payable within a maximum of seven years, including a two-year grace period. A Guaranteed Fund of one billion pesos is available.

“If they need to take a loan, it’s good to borrow from Philippine government entities or banks because under Philippine law, no one can be imprisoned because of debt,” Domingo said. “They can apply for the loan here and processing will be done in the Philippines.”

For home loans, Pag-Ibig has packages available for its active members. The same goes for Social Security System members.

Filipinos who don’t want to take loans but want to grow their money have an option to invest a minimum of Dh2,400 in an Adopt-a-Farm scheme by the Philippine government and a non-government organisation called the Dubai EntrePinoy Reintegration Programme.

“The bottom-line here is Filipinos need to distinguish between risks and calculated risks. Filipinos should know their priorities and focus on their objectives as to why they came here to work.”

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Ajman
follow this tag on MGNAjman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Ajman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

City Walk to transform into open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen