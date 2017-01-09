Mobile
Artwork by children to go on display in Sharjah

Fifth Sharjah Children Biennial, which runs from January 15 to February 15, features 376 works

Image Credit: Sharjah Children Biennial
Dana Al Mazroui, Curator of SCB, revealed that 792 pieces of art had been submitted by 1,663 children from across the globe, of which 376 were selected for exhibition.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: The fifth Sharjah Children Biennial (SBC) is showcasing hundreds of artworks by children from around the world in a month-long exhibition.

This year’s edition, which runs from January 15 to February 15, features 376 works by children representing 27 Arab and foreign nationalities. The art complements an array of cultural activities, workshops and other related events that will be held throughout the biennial, organisers said.

Titled ‘A World as Big as Your Imagination’, SCB has succeeded in its previous editions in bringing together promising talent from around the world in Sharjah to create artwork that reflects their cultures, said Reem BinKaram, President of SCB. “This has contributed to establishing Sharjah as a leading arts destination,” she said.

Outlining of this edition, Dana Al Mazroui, Curator of SCB, revealed that 792 pieces of art had been submitted by 1,663 children from across the globe, with the total figure comprising 687 individual submissions and 105 group submissions.

“Of the group submissions, 34 pieces were submitted by children from the Za’atari Refugee Camp in Jordan and eight from Dar Zayed Orphanage in the Maldives. The number of works designated for exhibition was reduced to 376 following a rigorous screening process that focused on the quality of artworks, ideas, and artistic process,” she said.

Al Mazroui underlined that the selection of artwork was based on specific artistic criteria, with the overall winners in the biennial’s three competition categories of Architecture Design, Environment, and Fantasy and Reality to be decided based on their creativity, originality, clarity of theme, presentation, technique and organisation.

She noted that the jury members are looking for unique and outstanding works that reflect the spirit of this edition’s slogan,

SCB was designed to give children the opportunity to reflect on how they see the world around them and provide them with an outlet to highlight their hopes for a peaceful and happy future for themselves and for generations to come.

Sharjah
Jordan
sharjah
Sharjah
Jordan
sharjah
