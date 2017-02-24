Al Wahda Mall allocates pink parking spaces for women

Al Wahda Mall says that more than 50 per cent of its shoppers are women.

Abu Dhabi: Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi has introduced ‘Ladies Parking’, a reserved parking space that makes it easier for women shoppers to find a place to park their cars.

The mall announced that it has allocated over 80 pink parking bays in the ground floor of the mall and the extension area, due to the mall’s growing number of women visitors.

This is the first time a mall in Abu Dhabi introduces an initiative that focuses on the convenience and ease for women shoppers.

“We are looking at aligning our mall initiatives with that of the government, and provide women with pink parking bays known as ‘Ladies Parking.’ The hassle free parking spaces will encourage women to visit the mall more often,” said Mohammed Nauman Thakur, general manager, Al Wahda Mall.

“More than 50 per cent of women shoppers at Al Wahda Mall are women, hence we are always looking at providing them with the best shopping experience and club it with convenience and ease,” he said.

He said the reserved parking spaces for women shoppers, “eases their woes to look out for parking, giving them a feeling of oneness with the mall.”

“We are very pleased by this initiative and would be looking forward to spread the message and benefits to as many mall goers as possible. We would want everyone to take advantage of our new set-up and enjoy all that the mall has to offer.”

The mall periodically engages in various awareness programmes as well as activities to engage and encourage participation of women, he added.

Al Wahda Mall, which spans across an area of 3.3 million square feet and attracts around 30 million visitors annually on average, is also introducing ‘H.E.R. TUESDAYS’, which is another ladies special marketing initiative that will offer more discounts and privileges every Tuesdays for all women shoppers, between 10am to 3pm.