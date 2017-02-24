Al Wahda Mall allocates pink parking spaces for women

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Al Wahda Mall allocates pink parking spaces for women

Over 80 pink parking bays have been allocated in the ground floor of the mall and the extension area

  • Al Wahda Mall says that more than 50 per cent of its shoppers are women.Image Credit: Courtesy: Al Wahda Mall
  • Al Wahda Mall says that more than 50 per cent of its shoppers are women.Image Credit: Courtesy: Al Wahda Mall
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi has introduced ‘Ladies Parking’, a reserved parking space that makes it easier for women shoppers to find a place to park their cars.

The mall announced that it has allocated over 80 pink parking bays in the ground floor of the mall and the extension area, due to the mall’s growing number of women visitors.

This is the first time a mall in Abu Dhabi introduces an initiative that focuses on the convenience and ease for women shoppers.

“We are looking at aligning our mall initiatives with that of the government, and provide women with pink parking bays known as ‘Ladies Parking.’ The hassle free parking spaces will encourage women to visit the mall more often,” said Mohammed Nauman Thakur, general manager, Al Wahda Mall.

“More than 50 per cent of women shoppers at Al Wahda Mall are women, hence we are always looking at providing them with the best shopping experience and club it with convenience and ease,” he said.

He said the reserved parking spaces for women shoppers, “eases their woes to look out for parking, giving them a feeling of oneness with the mall.”

“We are very pleased by this initiative and would be looking forward to spread the message and benefits to as many mall goers as possible. We would want everyone to take advantage of our new set-up and enjoy all that the mall has to offer.”

The mall periodically engages in various awareness programmes as well as activities to engage and encourage participation of women, he added.

Al Wahda Mall, which spans across an area of 3.3 million square feet and attracts around 30 million visitors annually on average, is also introducing ‘H.E.R. TUESDAYS’, which is another ladies special marketing initiative that will offer more discounts and privileges every Tuesdays for all women shoppers, between 10am to 3pm.

More from Society

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband