Al Maktoum College in Scotland launches winter programme

Multiculturism and leadership skills programme in winter session with students from universities of UAE, Qatar, Cairo and Malaysia

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Al Maktoum College of Higher Education in Dundee, Scotland, launched on Friday the winter programme on multiculturalism and leadership skills, which will run until March 3, under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE of Minister of Finance.

Forty-seven female students from UAE universities, Qatari universities, faculty of Political Science of University of Cairo and Malay University of Malaysia are taking part in the programme.

Mirza Al Sayegh, Chairman of the College’s Board of Directors, met the UAE students enrolled in the presence of their guardians, Dr. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Vice Chancellor of University of Sharjah, and a number of officials from other UAE universities.

Al Sayegh conveyed the regards of Shaikh Hamdan and his wishes to the participating students. He said the programme was carefully planned to produce the maximum benefit for participating students, who should act as ambassadors of the UAE, and show the true image of Emirati, Arab and Muslim women.

Al Sayegh said the programme includes curricular and non-curricula activities about the history of Scotland; Islam and Muslims in the contemporary world; women and politics; along with visits to the cultural and historic landmarks of Scotland; and workshops on multiculturalism and globalisation; Muslims and globalisation; international relations and globalisation; and development in the UAE, and civilisations and interfaith dialogue.

