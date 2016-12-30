Mobile
Al Majaz Waterfront to ring in 2017 with fireworks spectacle

Visitors will be treated to a 10-minute awe-inspiring show

Image Credit: WAM/ Gulf News Archive
Al Majaz Waterfront, one of Sharjah’s most popular leisure and tourist destinations, situated on the picturesque Khalid Lagoon, will welcome 2017 with a spectacular fireworks display. Tonight, visitors will be treated to a 10-minute awe-inspiring show. It will begin with fireworks accompanied by music. The fireworks will take the shape of the countdown to the New Year, culminating in number 2017 illuminating the skies. The spectacle can be viewed from adjacent tourist venues such as Al Noor Island, Al Montazah, Flag Island and Khalid Lagoon Corniche, as well as the l buildings in the area.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Al Majaz Waterfront, one of Sharjah’s most popular leisure and tourist destinations, situated on the picturesque Khalid Lagoon, will welcome 2017 with a spectacular fireworks display.

On Saturday night, visitors will be treated to a 10-minute awe-inspiring show to share joy, hope and good tidings of the next year.

The dazzling display will light up Al Majaz Waterfront’s skies and illuminate the surroundings, creating a glittering spectacle that can be viewed from adjacent tourist venues such as Al Noor Island, Al Montazah, Flag Island and Khalid Lagoon Corniche, as well as the residential and commercial buildings in the area.

The New Year’s celebrations will begin with the countdown to 2017 with fireworks accompanied by music ringing in across the venue. The fireworks will take the shape of the countdown to the New Year, culminating in the number 2017 illuminating the skies.

Al Majaz Waterfront’s visitors can also take advantage of the nearby restaurants and cafés to enjoy an evening with family and friends.

As one of the premier tourist and leisure destinations in Sharjah, it plays host to all major events in the emirate such as film screenings, stage shows, roaming performers and firework displays to commemorate national days and festivities, which provide visitors with wonderful opportunities for quality entertainment. It houses many world-class facilities including restaurants, cafés, children’s zones, sports zones and more.

