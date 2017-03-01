ADNOC opens two new Xpress fuel stations in Abu Dhabi

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

ADNOC opens two new Xpress fuel stations in Abu Dhabi

Four of planned ten Xpress fuel stations in Abu Dhabi City already operational

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: ADNOC Distribution opened two new Xpress fuel stations in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, taking the total number of such Xpress stations to four.

This is as part of phase one of its plan to open 10 such stations to service the most congested areas of the city and its suburbs, according to an ADNOC press release.

The new stations are Al Qurm Xpress station, located on Shaikh Zayed Street (popularly known as Salam Street), and Al Khubaira Xpress station, situated on King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street in the Al Bateen area.

ADNOC Xpress stations have a ground plan featuring one island with either two or three dispensers that offer only two fuel varieties. Stations with two dispensers span an area of 600 square metres, and those with three dispensers cover an area of 800 square metres. The two new stations offer Super 98 and Special 95 fuel varieties based on the findings of a survey conducted by the company that showed most customers in those areas favoured these two fuel types.

Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Distribution, said: “The opening of these two ADNOC Xpress stations demonstrates our commitment to bringing our wide range of high-quality products and services closer to our customers. At ADNOC Distribution we always look for ways to enhance customer experience and make the refuelling process easier and more convenient for all. Our new ADNOC Xpress network epitomises our organisational and operational values of flexibility, innovation, efficiency, and customer service excellence.”

With the opening of the two new Xpress stations, the ADNOC Xpress network now comprises four stations. Phase one of the network’s expansion, scheduled for completion in first quarter of this year, will see the addition of two stations in Mohammad Bin Zayed City, and one station in each of the following locations: Shakhbout City, Khalifa City, Delma Street and Al Falah Street, said the press release

More from Society

tags from this story

Khalifa City
follow this tag on MGNKhalifa City
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi National Oil Company

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Khalifa City
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Rod Stewart apologises for mock execution
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays