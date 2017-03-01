ADNOC opens two new Xpress fuel stations in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: ADNOC Distribution opened two new Xpress fuel stations in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, taking the total number of such Xpress stations to four.

This is as part of phase one of its plan to open 10 such stations to service the most congested areas of the city and its suburbs, according to an ADNOC press release.

The new stations are Al Qurm Xpress station, located on Shaikh Zayed Street (popularly known as Salam Street), and Al Khubaira Xpress station, situated on King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street in the Al Bateen area.

ADNOC Xpress stations have a ground plan featuring one island with either two or three dispensers that offer only two fuel varieties. Stations with two dispensers span an area of 600 square metres, and those with three dispensers cover an area of 800 square metres. The two new stations offer Super 98 and Special 95 fuel varieties based on the findings of a survey conducted by the company that showed most customers in those areas favoured these two fuel types.

Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Distribution, said: “The opening of these two ADNOC Xpress stations demonstrates our commitment to bringing our wide range of high-quality products and services closer to our customers. At ADNOC Distribution we always look for ways to enhance customer experience and make the refuelling process easier and more convenient for all. Our new ADNOC Xpress network epitomises our organisational and operational values of flexibility, innovation, efficiency, and customer service excellence.”

With the opening of the two new Xpress stations, the ADNOC Xpress network now comprises four stations. Phase one of the network’s expansion, scheduled for completion in first quarter of this year, will see the addition of two stations in Mohammad Bin Zayed City, and one station in each of the following locations: Shakhbout City, Khalifa City, Delma Street and Al Falah Street, said the press release