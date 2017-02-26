Mobile
Accidental deaths of Indians in capital fall by 33 per cent

Strict implementation of laws and awareness campaigns by UAE authorities help reduce accident deaths, says official

  • Pedestrians cross Hamdan Street from an undesignated area. The number of Indians dying in road accidents droppImage Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News Archive
  • Dinesh KumarImage Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The number of Indians dying in worksite and road accidents in Abu Dhabi fell by a third during the past six years, a senior Indian embassy official has told Gulf News.

As Indian population in the UAE, which constitutes the largest expatriate community, has been growing in recent years, around 33 per cent reduction in accident deaths shows a positive trend, said Dinesh Kumar, Counsellor — Community Affairs at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

“Strict rules and regulations implemented by the Abu Dhabi Government authorities, complemented by regular and effective awareness campaigns have helped reducing the number of deaths in accidents,” said Kumar.

The number of Indians dying in road accidents went down by around 30 per cent during the past six years — from 62 in 2010 to 44 in 2016. Similarly, worksite accidents dropped by around 37 per cent during the same period — from 27 to 17, he said.

Although an estimated 2.8 million Indians are living in the UAE, a separate figure about their population in Abu Dhabi was not available, the official said. However, majority of Indians are living in Dubai and Northern Emirates, Kumar said.

The latest figure given by the official shows an increase in the Indian population in the UAE. Indian officials had put an estimated figure of 2.6 million Indians in 2014.

Kumar said the lowest number of road-accident deaths during the past six years was in 2012 when 30 people were killed. Sixty-two Indians died in road accidents in 2010, 47 in 2011, 49 in 2013, 42 in 2014, 38 in 2015, and 44 in 2016.

The lowest number of worksite accident deaths — six — was in 2014. Twenty-seven Indians died in worksite accidents in 2010, 16 in 2011, 21 each in 2012 and 2013, 14 in 2015, and 17 in 2016.

Meanwhile, deaths by drowning recorded an increase last year. Eight people died in 2016 whereas only two deaths each were recorded in 2012, 2014, and 2015, three in 2013 and none in 2010 and 2011.

The Ministry of Interior (Moi) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation have been implementing stringent rules and regulations and conducting regular awareness campaigns to reduce traffic and worksite accidents across the country. Abu Dhabi Police have intensified the efforts to implement traffic rules, especially against pedestrians crossing roads at non-designated areas in recent years. The police had withdrawn a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines for offences committed in the emirate with effect from August 1, 2016.

Meanwhile, the Moi launched the first countrywide unified traffic awareness campaign last month. The campaign titled ‘Your life is more important’ targets motorists to stay away from any distractions caused by using their phones while driving. It also aims to raise awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic laws and regulations among all road users to maintain public safety.

 

FIGURES

2.8 million — estimated number of Indians in UAE in 2017

2.6 million — estimated number of Indians in UAE in 2014

Deaths in accidents during 2010-2016

33 per cent reduction in accident deaths in past six years

30 per cent fall in road accidents [from 66 in 2010 to 44 in 2016]

37 per cent drop in worksite accidents [from 27 to 17]

