Abu Dhabi residents warned not to dry laundry in public

Repeat offenders will be fined Dh1,000, municipality says

  The Abu Dhabi City Municipality called upon the public to adhere to the standards of drying laundry in balconi
  drying laundry in balconies disfigures the emirate's landscape
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Residents of Abu Dhabi who hang laundry out to dry in apartment balconies and windows despite warnings risk being slapped with a Dh1,000 fine.

The warning was issued by the Abu Dhabi Municipality after it conducted an awareness, educational, and inspection campaign in the emirate to enforce existing regulations on the proper etiquette of drying laundry in public.

The aim of the campaign is to ensure that the city’s appearance is maintained and that unhygienic ways of drying laundry is put to a stop.

The municipality said that 15 offences were registered during inspections. Fines were issued to people who were hanging their clothes in plain view of the streets, and drying their clothes in an unhygienic way. Inspections carried out in 2016 resulted in 210 fines being issued.

The municipality warned that repeat offenders would receive a Dh1,000 fine.

The civic body urged residents to use modern ways of drying laundry such electric driers and drying racks instead of using building exteriors that overlook the street.

Abu Dhabi
