Abu Dhabi Pet Festival to raise awareness on animal welfare

Yas Island is set to host the third annual ‘Abu Dhabi Pet Festival.

Yas Island is set to host the third annual ‘Abu Dhabi Pet Festival. Image Credit: Yas Island

Yas Island is set to host the third annual ‘Abu Dhabi Pet Festival.

Yas Island is set to host the third annual ‘Abu Dhabi Pet Festival. Image Credit: Yas Island

Yas Island is set to host the third annual ‘Abu Dhabi Pet Festival.

Yas Island is set to host the third annual ‘Abu Dhabi Pet Festival. Image Credit: Yas Island

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Pet Festival will be held on February 3 from 2pm to 10pm at du Arena in Yas Island.

The festival’s third edition will celebrate pets with a variety of entertaining competitions and demonstrations, and will host the fifth International dog show competition, woof parade, cat beauty contest, dog agility competitions, Abu Dhabi’s K9 police dogs demonstration, and special bully dogs competitions.

Animal and pet lovers will enjoy a fun day packed with family-friendly outdoor activities and food & beverage stalls and trucks.

Children will be entertained by a petting zoo, kids play area, games and pony rides.

The festival is free to attend and offers free medical check-ups, vaccinations and microchipping for pets, as well as pet products and service stalls.

Pet experts and veterinary specialists will be on hand to answer pet related questions and provide information.

The theme of the festival will highlight raising awareness on animal welfare, health and training, as well as the numerous pet products and services available in the UAE.

“We are elated to be able to bring the success of the annual pet festival back to Yas Island. Designed as a fully immersive pet lovers’ paradise, this highly colourful event will also raise awareness about the welfare of our furry, finned and winged friends, and function as an educational and thrilling experience for those — especially children — who rarely have the chance to see and interact with domestic pets. The outdoor festival will most definitely be a unique opportunity, and make for a complete and memorable family outing,” said Gerardo Llanes, executive director, Yas Island Destination Management.

To be able to enter the festival, all pet owners who bring their pets along should provide their pets’ vaccination records.

For more information on the festival and pet registration visit www.petfestival.ae