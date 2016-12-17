Mobile
Abu Dhabi Municipality issues 887 tickets to street vendors

Campaign against illegal street vendors in Musaffah Industrial Area ongoing since June

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A campaign aimed at unlicensed street vendors in the Musaffah Industrial Area by the Abu Dhabi Municipality (ADM) has seen 887 tickets issued and 30 vehicles impounded and confiscated since June, the ADM announced on Saturday.

The campaign which has also involved the Musaffah police station, the Department of Economic Development, Waste Management Centre – Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Food Control Authority, is looking to remove all illegal street vendors from the area due to the health and safety hazards they pose, and to maintain the urban appearance of the area.

Of the 887 offences that were recorded, 369 of the cases have been settled, and 44 have been transferred to the Public Prosecution Office. A further 474 offences are currently under review.

The ADM has also urged the community to refrain from buying from unlicensed street vendors because their itemsave not been regulated or reviewed for public use. The ADM added that most of the material they confiscated came from unknown sources that fell short of safety and health standards.

