Abu Dhabi Municipality cracks down on banned henna

167 beauty salons inspected to ensure adherence to cleanliness and hygiene standards

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi City Municipality inspected 167 beauty salons to ensure that harmful substances or ingredients, including banned black and Chinese henna, were not being used in henna designs.

Ten specialised female inspectors carried out the five-day inspection campaign across beauty parlours in Abu Dhabi to ensure that tools used to store and prepare henna were in keeping with cleanliness and hygiene standards, besides checking overall compliance with public health and hygiene standards.

Ten warnings and fines were issued for hygiene-related offences in some beauty parlours. Most of the offences were related to a lack of cleanliness in public areas.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality urged beauty parlours’ staff and owners to adhere to the public health and hygiene standards, and ensure the use of permitted products, cosmetics and equipment by designated authorities.

The municipality organised the campaign under the provisions of Law No.2 of year 2012, which stipulates that the appearance and tranquillity of public places may not be disturbed.

Abu Dhabi
