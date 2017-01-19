Mobile
A Book in Minutes initiative set to expand

Initiative of MBRF has already published 105 books

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation (MBRF), a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiatives, is set to expand its “A Book in Minutes” initiative, which has already published 105 books.

Launched by MBRF three years ago, the initiative seeks to promote reading and spread knowledge to the widest possible audience. Furthermore, “A Book in Minutes” aims to promote the world’s best-selling books by offering easy-to-read summaries of the books allowing readers to understand the gist of the publication in just a few minutes.

Jamal Bin Huwaireb, managing director of MBRF, said that since its inception, the initiative has garnered significant support from all government and private institutions in the UAE, as well as from all segments of society, for being “a one-of-a-kind initiative” that saves time and effort for readers, while providing them with interesting content that deals with issues affecting their daily lives.

“A Book in Minutes” focuses on topics such as positivity, human development, the art of dealing with everyday life, leadership, and family issues. According to the foundation’s website, the summaries have been viewed 715,000 times.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
