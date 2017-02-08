Mobile
50 women will start a 120km walk in the desert on Thursday

Women’s Heritage Walk will start in Al Ain on Thursday and will see women travel through the desert to arrive in Abu Dhabi

Image Credit: Supplied
50 women will start a 120km walk in the desert tomorrow Women’s Heritage Walk will start in Al Ain tomorrow and will see women travel through the desert to arrive in Abu Dhabi.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Fifty women will begin a gruelling journey of 120km from Al Ain to Abu Dhabi on Thursday to trace the footsteps of generations of Emirati women.

The third annual Women’s Heritage Walk, which will end in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday [February 14], honours the traditions and customs of the UAE by following an ancient path that was travelled twice a year, offering a unique perspective into the sights, smells, sounds, tastes and experiences of Emirati culture.

Departing from Al Ain National Museum, the women, of various nationalities, will walk through Al Ain’s historic Oasis, a Unesco World Heritage Site, before venturing out beyond the city and into the desert. They will take part in traditional handicraft workshops in their desert camps and will learn more about Emirati customs and traditions at difference stages along the journey.

The women taking part in the walk have trained six days a week for the past three months in preparation for this six-day trek through some challenging terrains.



The 50 women taking part in the third annual Women’s Heritage Walk have trained six days a week for the past three months in preparation for the six-day trek through challenging terrain.


The initiative is supported by Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi) as part of its mission to support intellectual and artistic activities and cultural events to nurture a rich cultural environment and honour the emirate’s heritage.

Bodour Al Tamimi, UAE Ambassador for Women’s Heritage Walk, said, “Since my first time embarking on this historic journey in 2015, I have been in awe of the strength and courage of the women who endured the harsh conditions of the walk through the dunes twice a year. Their strength gives me great hope for the potential of women all around the world, the effect their satisfaction and happiness has on society, and how much they can accomplish when they have confidence in themselves.”

Ranya Nasser, Head of Education Programmes and Initiatives at TCA Abu Dhabi, said, “This journey from Al Ain to Abu Dhabi is in line with TCA Abu Dhabi’s continuing commitment to increasing community engagement and understanding of the intangible cultural heritage elements that are at the core of Emirati identity.”

Further details can be found on: www.womensheritagewalk.com/

