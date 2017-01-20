39 special needs people get computer training
Dubai: Dubai Municipality recently conducted a training in refurbishment of computers for 39 people with special needs.
The training was organised at the Municipality Training Centre, where they were taught how to install computer systems and were introduced to the software used in computers.
Marwan Abdullah Al Mohammad, director of General Projects Department and head of the Municipality Team on special needs people, said the move was aimed at supporting the Year of Giving initiative, and strengthening the role of Dubai Municipality in providing quality care and outstanding services to people with special needs.