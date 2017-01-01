1.8m riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve
Dubai: More than 1.8 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The number of riders lifted on board public transit means clocked 1,793,691 riders, according to statistics released by RTA.
The metro network has lifted 769,817 riders, comprising 509,089 riders using the Red Line, and 260,728 riders using the Green Line.
The Tram also served 32,850 riders, whereas public buses lifted 393,763 riders. Marine transit modes ferried 53,932 riders and 543,329 riders used the taxi service.
The RTA mapped out a comprehensive traffic management plan for the New Year’s Eve, which always experiences heavy traffic, especially in the surrounds of Dubai Mall-Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Water Canal.
The plan was intended to ensure the integration of various mass transit modes and the traffic systems in order to ease the movement of those celebrating the event from and to the said destinations.
Accordingly, RTA extended the operation hours of the metro and tram such that both services would run continuously from the dawn of December 31, up to midnight of January 1, 2017.