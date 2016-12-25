Mobile
1,109 roadside vendors apprehended

Practice poses threat to public safety. municipality warns

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A total of 1,109 roadside vendors have been apprehended over the last six months while attempting to sell their wares in the suburbs of the capital, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City announced in a statement sent today (December 25).

Among them, 44 violators held in Musaffah and two in Shahama, have been referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action. Another 590 cases are still being processed by municipal officials, while 369 have been resolved.

The municipal statement stressed that unlicensed street vendors pose a threat to public safety as the items they sell are sourced unreliably, and are not subjected to any safety tests or standards. The municipality urged members of the community to report any instances of unlicensed roadside vending they come across.

 

