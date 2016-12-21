Overwhelming response to Fun Drive

Dubai: There has been an overwhelming response to the Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive, with 850 people registering within the three-hour window on Wednesday.

This year’s annual edition of the Fun Drive — marking the 36th in the series — is taking place on January 13 and 14 in the stunning dune-studded region of Liwa for a weekend of off-roading, camping and entertainment.

On Wednesday, entries closed within three hours, with further registration requests now placed on a waiting list. Registration had opened online as well as at the Gulf News office from 9am to 12pm. Due to a full complement of entries, a message appeared online at noon to say that entries would be on the waiting list.

The strong response reflects the huge popularity of the event that has been sustained for 31 years (since 1986). Wednesday’s registrations exclude marshals, sponsors and officials of the event.

As a special opportunity, 200 Gulf News subscribers had the chance to register on Sunday — which has also been fully subscribed.

Meanwhile, entries on the waiting list will be confirmed as and when places become available due to cancellations and no-shows on December 28, when the Info Packs will be given out.

A full list of confirmed participants with their allocated Fun Drive numbers will be published on December 27.

The Fun Drive is being supported by Al Futtaim Motors – Toyota who are the main sponsor. Checkpoint sponsors include BF Goodrich, Dubai Duty Free, Orient Tours, Pringles, The Off Road Company, Total and VTools.

Support sponsors include Byrne, Canon, Danube, Dunkin Donuts, Emirates Water, Medeor Hospital, Nature Valley, Wildcraft.

Support hotels include Mafraq Hotel and Liwa Hotel. Total are the Lubricants Sponsor. Vehicle numbers are sponsored by Amity University.

Catering is by Jebel Ali Resorts & Hotels and Emirates Flight Catering. The event is also supported by Al Gharbia Sports Club and International Automobile Touring Club.