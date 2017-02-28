29 rides at new Warner Bros theme park in Abu Dhabi, on track for 2018 opening

Abu Dhabi: Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, an indoor theme park, will be home to 29 rides, entertaining shows and interactive attractions, the park’s developer, announced on Tuesday.

The theme park will spread over 1.65 million square feet, and bring together super heroes and super-villains from the DC Universe: Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, as well as Warner Bros’ iconic animated properties such as Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo and Tom and Jerry, creating a family-friendly destination for fans of all ages, says Miral, the developer.

The theme park will also include retail outlets featuring a wide collection of merchandise inspired by Warner Bros. franchises as well as a full range of dining options from full-service sit down to grab and go.

Coming together

“We are very excited to be announcing the number of rides, shows and attractions for Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. We’re very delighted to see the park coming together and on track for the 2018 launch,” said Mohammad Abdullah Al Za’abi, CEO of Miral.

“Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi marks an important step in the development of Yas Island as a complete leisure and entertainment destination, and we can’t wait to share it with the world,” he added.

Theming is currently underway throughout the park and will immerse guests of all ages into the world of Warner Bros.’ best-in-class brands. Factory acceptance testing for all rides is nearly done, and delivery and installation of rides has already started.

The theme park comes as part of Yas Island’s commitment to attracting 48 million annual visits by 2022.

The ambitious vision is aimed at transforming the island into a world-class leisure and entertainment destination that caters to everyone around the world.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Entertainment, is set to open in 2018, will complement Miral’s Yas Island destination portfolio of themed parks, which includes Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, CLYMB, and the recently announced SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opening in 2022.