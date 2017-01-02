Mobile
Over a million patients treated in Dubai hospitals and medical centres

Rashid and Dubai hospitals top the list

Gulf News
 

Dubai: More than 1.1 million patients visited Dubai Health Authority (DHA) hospitals and medical centres in 2016, said Dr Ahmad Bin Kalban, CEO of Hospital Services Sector at DHA.

Bin Kalban added that of the visits, Dubai and Rashid hospitals registered the highest number of visits in 2016 with 382,106 patients at Dubai Hospital and 325,619 patients at Rashid Hospital. Meanwhile, Latifa Hospital received 161,006 patients while Hatta Hospital received 124,074 patients in 2016.

DHA’s specialised medical centres also received a notable number of patients seeking its specialised treatments.

Bin Kalban said the Dubai Diabetes Centre received 44,074 patients, the Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre received 42,350 patients, the Thalassaemia Centre received 7,848, the Airport Medical Clinic received 33,856 patients and the Dubai Gynaecology and Fertility Centre received 14,122 patients.

Bin Kalban said out of 1,135,028 visits received in 2016, 645,964 were outpatient visits while 407,417 were Emergency Room and walk-in visits and 81,647 were admission visits.

