Indian skydives to celebrate UAE-India ties against terrorism

Ahmad celebrates Shaikh Mohammad’s India visit by skydiving in Dubai

  An Abu Dhabi—based Indian youth on Wednesday skydived from 13,000 feet to celebrate "the peace prospects" emer
  An Abu Dhabi—based Indian youth on Wednesday skydived from 13,000 feet to celebrate "the peace prospects" emer
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi-based Indian youth on Wednesday skydived 13,000 feet to celebrate “the peace prospects” emerging from the enhanced UAE-India cooperation against terrorism.

Sadique Ahmad, 26, was celebrating the India visit of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as the chief guest on Indian Republic Day.

The UAE is Ahmad’s second home as his family has been living here for 39 years. “I was expressing my delight over the visit of the leader of my second home to my own home. But, there are many more reasons to celebrate on this occasion,” Ahmad told Gulf News on phone after skydiving at Skydive Dubai on Wednesday afternoon.

He wore a T-shirt designed with national flags of India and the UAE and Shaikh Mohammad’s picture written with ‘#welcome MBZ to India’.

He was happy to see that young Indians have been celebrating Shaikh Mohammad’s visit on social media for many days now. “Most of them changed their profile pictures into Shaikh Mohammad’s picture. I wanted to do my bit by doing something different.”

He read a news report in an Indian newspaper last week that UAE troops had a plan to skydive during Indian Republic Day but it was dropped due to security reasons. “Then I decided to skydive.”

Among the benefits of strengthened cooperation during the leader’s visit, he believes the UAE-India joint move against terrorism is the major reason of celebrations. “The young Emiratis and Indians uphold their national value of religious tolerance and resist the propaganda of extremists by practising tolerance in their lives. When their governments join hands against extremism and terrorism we have to celebrate,” said an elated Ahmad who is from the South Indian state of Kerala.

“Like any other young men, I am also concerned about the growing threat of terrorism.” India and the UAE, being prominent nations in South Asia and the Middle East, respectively, he said this anti-terrorism cooperation can ensure peace in these regions.

His thoughts on Indian-Emirati camaraderie in tolerance emerged from his workplace — HSE (health safety and environment) department at Gasco, an oil company in Abu Dhabi, where he has been working for three-and-a-half years. “Most of my colleagues are Emiratis, who treat their Indian colleagues equally, irrespective of their religion or status. There are Hindus, Christians and Muslims among Indians who get equal respect from them,” Ahmad explained.

“I felt happy about the UAE’s decision to grant land for constructing a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. It just reflects this nation’s tolerant tradition,” Ahmad said.

