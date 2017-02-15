Mobile
Sharjah Ruler attends graduation

Dr Shaikh Sultan attends graduation of teams from Business Accelerators Programme

Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday attended the graduation ceremony for the first batch of participants in the Business Accelerators Programme.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday attended the graduation ceremony for the first batch of participants in the Business Accelerators Programme.

The programme was organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa).

The graduates consisted of 10 teams who have successfully completed all training sessions and workshops. The ideas for the projects that the teams came up with, all of which are new and innovative, were tested for their feasibility and whether they would be successful. The projects were then shortlisted to pick the most suitable ones for launch.

These youths will receive preliminary financing, a commercial license, a site, and other benefits.

On the occasion of the graduation, Shaikha Budoor Bint Sultan Al Qasimi, chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and chairperson of Sheraa, expressed her happiness with the project ideas of the first batch of graduates. “Sharjah is taking steps towards the integrated system for Emirati work by encouraging and supporting youth so they can usher in a bright future in the world of business,” said Shaikha Budoor.

Sharjah
