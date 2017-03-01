Revealed: the truth behind controversial paracetamol

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has confirmed that the painkillers in question are not sold in the UAE.

Dubai: Authorities on Wednesday have responded to resident’s doubts surrounding a controversial paracetamol brand.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed that medicines containing paracetamol available in the UAE market is safe, and free of any manufacturing defects or quality issues.

The announcement was made after inaccurate messages were circulated on social media about a brand of painkillers that were manufactured by an unregistered Indian company.

In a statement, Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing Sector at the UAE Ministry of Health, said: “All pharmaceutical items that contain the ingredient 'paracetamol' are licensed by the ministry, and are produced by reliable and trust-worthy factories from the US, Europe, and local companies that adhere to international health and safety standards.”

To ensure the safety of residents, the ministry’s laboratory regularly samples random batches of medicine to examine the quality of products.

Dr Al Amiri pointed out that the video circulating among social media users, which was filmed in an Arab country, showed a brand of painkillers that were not sold in the UAE.

He also urged the public to stop believing in such social media claims without any official basis, and emphasised that the ministry is the only official source to verify any information related to medical products.

Contact information

If residents have any queries about the safety of medicines in the UAE, they are advised to contact the Ministry of Health and Prevention by calling 04-2301000 or via e-mail at pv@moh.gov.ae.