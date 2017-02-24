Pet shops may be allowed to register animals and buyers via app

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pet shops may be allowed to register animals and buyers via app

Dubai Municipality considers login system for shops to send details

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Municipality is considering allowing pet shops to use the Aleef app to register details of pets and pet owners so that they can be added to the database of the app.

The app handles records of pets, owners, pet adoption, registration, treatment and pet care.

Heba Al Shehi, head of Applications Development Section in the IT Department of the municipality, said the Veterinary Services Section had been asked to allow the pet shops to use a login feature to enter the app and submit all data about the animals and the names of the buyers without the need to visit the section in Al Khawaneej.

The app is a smart platform for current pet owners and would-be owners to improve the management, adoption and care of pets in Dubai under the municipality’s regulations. All pet information (via public and private clinics) is managed through the mobile phone or smart device.

It also facilitates the announcements of lost and found animals as well as stray animals. The application provides substantial information on pet ownership, as well as helps pet owners in Dubai in digitally forwarding the information and history of pets, which increases transparency between all public and private clinics.

Hashim Al Awadi, Head of Veterinary Services Section, said through the app, the section received 41,000 requests for registering animals, 39,000 requests for treatment, 380 reports on stray animals, 258 requests for adoption and 100 requests for pet ownership change last year.

Through the app, customers can know the required procedures and documents, which include service request forms, and submit them through the municipality’s e-window. The user should submit a copy of his passport or identity card for availing the service.

More from Government

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Detention orders out for 20 in car trading scam
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free