New Dubai Police chief vows to create a happy society

Dubai: Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri spent a busy first day as the new Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief on Thursday as he conducted field visits and also met Lt-General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai.

Major-General Al Merri was named the new chief of Dubai Police on Wednesday by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Lt-General Dahi praised the order and wished best of luck to the new Dubai Police chief.

“Major-General Al Merri is an excellent, talented and capable officer of Dubai Police. He showed outstanding ability when he faced many challenges which qualified him to be nominated as the new Dubai Police chief,” Lt-General Dahi said during his meeting with the new chief in his office at the Dubai Police headquarters on Thursday.

He said Major-General Al Merri is a field leader and is known for his discipline and good manners and this will make all Dubai Police commanders support and work with him to achieve the force’s targets.

Major-General Dr Abdul Qudoos Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Quality and Excellence, and Brigadier Ahmad Al Makody, Director of Lt-General Dahi’s office, attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Major-General Al Merri, 51, said he will do his best to protect the honour of the country.

He said: “It’s a great responsibility given by Shaikh Mohammad. I pledge to live up to his expectations and will work to achieve the happiness of everyone living on this land. May God support me on my great duty.”

Major-General Al Merri, who was the Deputy Director of Dubai Police’s Protective Security and Emergency Department before he was appointed the commander-in-chief of the force, visited his previous department earlier on Thursday morning and met with his colleagues who congratulated him on his new role.

He said during his visit that it is important to retain what Dubai Police have achieved so far.

Profile

Major-General Al Merri was known as the ‘man for difficult missions’ as he was director of the events security committee specialised in securing the biggest government and semi-government events in Dubai like New Year celebrations, Dubai Tour, World Government Summit and Dubai World Cup.

He showed outstanding performance during the Address Downtown Dubai hotel fire on New Year Even just a few hours before the massive fireworks were to begin welcoming 2016 with 1.6 million in attendance.

Major-General Al Merri and other commanders including the late Lt-General Khamis Mattar Al Mazeina played a major role in handling the situation without any untoward incident among the crowd, thus making it Dubai’s achievement.

His work as the director of the events security committee also helped make the 2017 New Year Eve celebrations which were attended by more than one million people go smoothly with any incident.