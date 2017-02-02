Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mohammad receives Emir of Qatar

Mohammad Bin Zayed, Tamim discuss bilateral relations

Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed bids farewell to Shaikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at the Presidential Airport.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Qatari Emir Shaikh Tamim Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani on Thursday discussed ways of promoting fraternal relations between the two countries and regional and international issues of common concern.

Receiving Shaikh Tamim in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the Emir of Qatar and expressed his delight at this visit, which comes in the framework of strengthening the close fraternal relations between the UAE and Qatar.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost them in the best interests of both nations. Shaikh Mohammad reiterated that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, does support all possible ways that would further bolster fraternal relations and strategic cooperation between all members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

He noted that the kinship, mutual respect and strong fraternal relations that bind the GCC nations do provide them with the strength they need to face all challenges.

Shaikh Mohammad and Shaikh Tamim also exchanged views about the latest regional and international developments.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi hosted a lunch banquet in honour of Shaikh Tamim and the accompanying delegation

Later in the day, Shaikh Tamim left the country and was seen off by Shaikh Mohammad.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Ali Mohammad Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

UAE condemns knife attack on French soldier
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa