Mohammad receives Emir of Qatar

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed bids farewell to Shaikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at the Presidential Airport.

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Qatari Emir Shaikh Tamim Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani on Thursday discussed ways of promoting fraternal relations between the two countries and regional and international issues of common concern.

Receiving Shaikh Tamim in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the Emir of Qatar and expressed his delight at this visit, which comes in the framework of strengthening the close fraternal relations between the UAE and Qatar.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost them in the best interests of both nations. Shaikh Mohammad reiterated that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, does support all possible ways that would further bolster fraternal relations and strategic cooperation between all members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

He noted that the kinship, mutual respect and strong fraternal relations that bind the GCC nations do provide them with the strength they need to face all challenges.

Shaikh Mohammad and Shaikh Tamim also exchanged views about the latest regional and international developments.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi hosted a lunch banquet in honour of Shaikh Tamim and the accompanying delegation

Later in the day, Shaikh Tamim left the country and was seen off by Shaikh Mohammad.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Ali Mohammad Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.