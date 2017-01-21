Dubai chalks out strategy to support Year of Giving

Dubai: An integrated strategy aiming to support the Year of Giving announced earlier by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan was announced by the Dubai Government Media Office on Saturday.

The strategy, which was approved during a meeting at the Dubai Government Media Office in line with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, includes a wide range of charitable and humanitarian initiatives that will support the Year of Giving through various media agencies affiliated with the Media Office.

The affiliated agencies are Dubai Press Club, Dubai Media City, Dubai Media Foundation which includes Al Bayan Newspaper and Emarat Al Youm, Dubai TV channels, Dubai Radio stations, Noor Dubai, Arabian Radio Network and Al Oula Radio.

Having been developed in cooperation with the Media Office, the strategy will focus the three pillars of the Year of Giving that aims to create a sense of community responsibility in the private sector so as to fulfil their role in serving the community and contribute in the developmental march of the country; enhance the spirit of volunteering and encourage specialised volunteer programmes that will effectively assist in social development and community services; and instill loyalty and commitment in the next generation to serve their country, a trait that is characteristic of Emiratis who were raised to love and serve their country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mona Al Merri, director-general of the Government of Dubai Media Office and chairperson of Dubai Press Club, said the strategy sets out a comprehensive framework that ensures coordination between all media agencies affiliated with the media office and aims to achieve the end goals of the Year of Giving.

She highlighted the importance of communication with private sector institutions and their support to serve noble goals throughout 2017.